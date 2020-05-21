Ingrid Lindblad’s history-making season has reached uncharted territory.

The LSU freshman was named Thursday as Southeastern Conference golfer of the year and freshman of the year, the first Lady Tiger to capture both honors in the same season.

Lindblad was also named to the All-SEC first team and All-Freshman team. Teammate Latanna Stone was also named to the All-Freshman team and was a second-team All-SEC selection. Senior Monica Dibildox was named to the SEC Community Service Team.

The awards were determined by a vote of SEC women’s golf coaches.

Lindblad becomes the fourth Lady Tiger to be named SEC golfer of the year, joining 1986 national player of the year Jenny Lidback, Kristi Coats (1991) and fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom (2015). She is the third LSU golfer to be named SEC freshman of the year, joining Coats (1990) and Kristin Parker (1987).

It is only the fifth time in SEC history that a player earned both honors in the same season. The last was Auburn’s Nicole Hage in 2004.

“With the unfortunate and sudden end to our season during this crazy time, it is nice to get some great news,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said in a statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments of Ingrid, Latanna and Monica and excited to see the rest of the coaches in the league acknowledge their success.

“No other school had more than two players named to the all-conference teams. We are fortunate to have two this season, both freshman who are creating a solid foundation for the LSU women’s golf program to build on in the coming years. I could not be happier for our young ladies and these well-deserved honors.”

It has been a season filled with honors for Lindblad, who posted a school-record stroke average of 70.33 in seven events with two victories.

Lindblad and Stone were named to the Golfweek All-American Team (first team and honorable mention). Lindblad also earned WGCA All-American honors and was recognized as the 2020 GolfStat Cup winner.

One of three finalists for the ANNIKA Award (national player of the year), Lindblad also earned invitations to the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup on the international side. The ANWA was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Lindblad retains an invitation to the 2021 event provided she remains an amateur. The Palmer Cup, which will include Stone on the U.S. team, was postponed from July to December at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.