On the day LSU celebrated the 50th anniversary of Pete Maravich breaking the NCAA Division I scoring record, the current team again did what it does best in the building named for the Tigers’ three-time All-American.
No. 22 LSU played aggressively on offense, executed a solid defensive plan to hold down one of the Southeastern Conference’s top scorers, and zealously attacked the backboards on both ends of the floor.
That recipe came together to help LSU win for the 10th consecutive time, this one a 73-63 victory over Ole Miss in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.
Despite an 11 a.m. start, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was buzzing for an Alumni Weekend which featured around 70 former LSU players, who were recognized at halftime with Maravich’s wife, Jackie, and son, Jaeson, and several of his Tigers teammates.
The current LSU team didn’t disappoint even though Ole Miss managed to make it a game briefly in the second half.
Trendon Watford scored the first five points for his team, helping LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC) get off to a solid start on the way to building a 24-point lead against Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7 SEC) with 44 seconds remaining in the first half.
While Javonte Smart led the way with 21 points, Watford had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Marlon Taylor came off the bench for his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’re always getting up early throughout the week, just coming in for skillwork,” Watford said. “So waking up early wasn’t really a change for us.”
Even though Ole Miss scored the final four points of the first half, the cold-shooting Rebels still trailed by 20 at halftime.
But they got back in it by opening the second half on a 12-0 run to trim the once-huge deficit to eight at 40-32 with 15:32 to play, making the crowd a bit uneasy since LSU has let several second-half leads slip away during its winning streak.
When Ole Miss had a chance to cut the deficit to seven points on a fastbreak opportunity with a little more than 13 minutes left, Watford and Smart gave their team the impetus it needed to put the Rebels away.
Ole Miss guard Brice Williams stole the ball from Watford and headed to the goal for a layup that would trim LSU’s lead to seven when Watford swatted the shot away to keep it at nine.
Just 16 seconds later, Smart had a trick pass on an unbounds play that would have made the slick-passing Maravich proud.
Carlos Curry, a 6-foot-11 forward, took his stance under the LSU basket with his back to Smart. When the official handed the ball to Smart, he threw if off Curry’s back, collected it, went up for a layup and was fouled by Curry — all in the blink of an eye.
When Smart converted the old-fashioned three-point play, the Tigers were up 12 with 12:50 to play — a lead that soon grew to 16 after a 3-point shot by Marlon Taylor and two-pointers by Smart and Taylor.
“The play before that, I was trying to do it,” a grinning Smart said. “But (Darius) Days didn’t know what I was talking about. On the next play, I told him to stay right there because the big man was going to stay there.
"I just threw it in … got the bucket.”
Smart said he last did that during his spectacular prep career at Scotlandville High.
LSU coach Will Wade said the sequence was huge for the Tigers, who are 8-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1981 and fourth time in school history after the 1953 and ’54 teams also did it.
“Javonte’s inbounds, he kind of got that from Tremont (Waters),” Wade said. “It was a smart play. They were in a zone and trying to sandwich us because they knew what we were going to do against the zone. It was just a smart play for the ‘and-one.’”
Wade said the play isn’t in his playbook, but added, “It was a good play … a great play.”
Smart added two more baskets and LSU, which left a little energy in the locker room at halftime, was back in control at 61-43 with 8:07 to play before Ole Miss tried to rally in the closing minutes.
All-SEC guard Breein Tyree, who torched LSU for a career-high 36 points in the Tigers’ 80-76 win in Oxford on Jan. 18, was held scoreless in the first half while Smart and Taylor alternated guarding him.
Tyree, who was averaging 22.5 points a game in SEC play, scored nine points in the second half. But he was just 2 of 10 from the field while missing all four of his attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I just wanted to make it tough for him,” Taylor said.
Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 28 points, while Khadim Sy had 11.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Wade said. “We came out with great energy, great enthusiasm. The second half, obviously, we weren’t nearly as good.
“But Javonte made some plays when we needed him to and Marlon made some huge plays, some big plays as well. So, it was a good team win.”