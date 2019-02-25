Eric Walker stepped to the back of the mound at TD Ameritrade Park and jostled a baseball in his hand. He motioned toward the LSU dugout. Coach Paul Mainieri and athletic trainer Cory Couture jogged onto the field. The infielders walked to the mound. Pitching coach Alan Dunn followed them.

Walker had just thrown his fourth pitch of the third inning, a strike, against Oregon State at the 2017 College World Series. He felt tightness in his forearm, a pain that later moved to his elbow. He did not throw another pitch. He underwent Tommy John surgery a few weeks later.

Twenty months have passed, and Tuesday, Walker will make his first start since the injury when No. 1 LSU hosts South Alabama.

“I like to think I’m back to where I was,” Walker said after pitching in LSU’s season opener. “I think my stamina can still increase through the season. But as far as mechanics and pitching, I feel like my old self.”

Walker, a redshirt sophomore, was going to start LSU’s third game of the season, but worried about his endurance, Mainieri scheduled him to start last week against Northwestern State.

Then it rained.

LSU and Northwestern State postponed the game to March 12, so Mainieri wanted Walker to pitch when the Tigers played Southeastern last Tuesday.

And Walker got a stomach bug.

Despite the weather and the illness, Walker has made two relief appearances this season, allowing three runs over four innings. As Walker entered LSU’s season opener, tears filled the eyes of Mainieri and Dunn. They had watched Walker rehab. They had watched him sit out the 2018 season after going 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA as a freshman.

Mainieri has solidified a belief that LSU would have won the 2017 College World Series, capturing the school’s seventh national title, had Walker not gotten hurt. Finally, they watched him pitch during a game again.

Walker treated his appearance like a start, throwing long toss in the bullpen. Walker allowed a single to the first batter. Runners reached second and third base. But Walker ended the inning with a strikeout. He pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings.

“Baseball is more fun than I remembered,” Walker said after the game.

Dunn said Walker commanded his fastball well that night, locating it on the edges of the plate. Dunn thought Walker’s secondary pitches needed more development, something he could only obtain by pitching in more games.

“I think he's still progressing,” Dunn said. “He's not the Eric Walker we know he has been and can be, but I tell you what, the other night was pretty good.”

Walker pitched again out of the bullpen against Bryant. After a scoreless sixth inning, Walker gave up three runs. He walked two hitters, threw two wild pitches and hit a batter. Mainieri replaced him before the inning ended.

Three strikes: What we learned from LSU's sweep of Bryant Three things we learned from LSU's sweep of Bryant as the Tigers are 7-0 for the first time since 2014.

“Eric is still knocking off the rust,” Mainieri said after the game. “He just lost his command there.”

Walker’s two outings have decreased the emotional weight his first start will carry. That came more during the season opener, when LSU’s sold out crowd gave him a standing ovation. Tuesday’s start, Mainieri said, is about pitching, building endurance and returning to his presurgery form.

“He's into the season now,” Mainieri said. “I just want to see him pitch well and lead his team to victory. I'm sure that's all he's thinking about at this point.”