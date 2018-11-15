LSU’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short as the Tigers lost 56-54 to Tulane in an in-state showdown Thursday night, despite a double-double by forward Ayana Mitchell.
With less than a second left and LSU down two points, the Lady Tigers ran an inbounds play, hoping that center Faustine Aifuwa could tap it in to send the game to overtime. Tulane doubled down on the 6-foot-5 center, and Aifuwa couldn’t grab hold of the ball as time ran out.
“When you’re in those situations, you try not to speed yourself up,” Mitchell said. “You try to remain calm in the exciting environment and situation. Tulane is a great team. It just didn’t end up on our side. We’re right there, we just have to turn the table.”
Mitchell took her first 3-point attempt of the season from the top of the key and drained it for LSU’s first points. She totaled 19 points and a career-tying 18 rebounds.
“It’s wasn’t enough,” Mitchell said. “We still lost, and Tulane is a great team. They came in, and they did what they wanted to do with us. There’s definitely areas that we have to work on and tomorrow in practice we’ll work on those things.”
The Lady Tigers maintained a solid lead throughout the first quarter, leading 17-15, but didn't to do much after that.
LSU’s guards were unable to step up behind Mitchell’s production. Tulane played a 2-3 zone trap defense, which took away the inside pass and forced 18 turnovers.
Guard Jailin Cherry was the only other Lady Tiger in double digits with 12 points, but went 5 for 15 from the field. Guard Khalya Pointer was solid on both sides for the Lady Tigers.
“We were overthinking too much,” Pointer said. “Coach Fargas got on us about needing to get it in to our post players and I think that affected us where (the guards) stopped being aggressive and we started being too passive.”
The Lady Tigers struggled to gain momentum in the second quarter. After guard Mercedes Brooks made a layup on the first possession of the quarter, LSU went on a four-minute scoring drought. During that time, they were 0 for 4 from the floor with four turnovers.
With 3:54 left until halftime, Tulane guard Erin Gutierrez scored in the three-second lane and was fouled by Aifuwa. A Gutierrez free throw gave the Green Wave its first lead at 21-19.
LSU picked up its pace as the game neared halftime, taking a 29-27 lead behind a solid defensive front.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said the game was lost in the third quarter, when Tulane outscored the Lady Tigers 16-7. Tulane went on a 7-1 run to end the third quarter, as LSU trailed 43-36.
Tulane extended its lead to as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, before the Tigers began to close on a jumper by Cherry and two Mitchell put backs.
“The mindset is that we put ourselves in the position to get back in the game,” Fargas said. “The thing that we have to do: Everybody collectively has got to do their part on both sides of the basketball. We can’t just rely on Ayana Mitchell.”