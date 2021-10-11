BR.auburnlsu.100321 1490 bf.jpg

The LSU football team runs out onto the field for the first half at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

Fans are not buying what the LSU Tigers are selling.

Tickets for the LSU-Florida game are going for as low as $48 per ticket on StubHub following the Tigers' 3-3 start. 

This comes despite the university having lifted its required proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to attend games. Four of LSU's five next opponents are ranked in the Top 25, including home games against No. 20 Florida, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 21 Texas A&M. Tickets for the Arkansas games are going for as little as $35, while the Thanksgiving weekend contest against Texas A&M is $45.

At the moment, the cheapest ticket to an LSU home game is $6 against Louisiana-Monroe. 

