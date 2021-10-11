Fans are not buying what the LSU Tigers are selling.
Tickets for the LSU-Florida game are going for as low as $48 per ticket on StubHub following the Tigers' 3-3 start.
This comes despite the university having lifted its required proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to attend games. Four of LSU's five next opponents are ranked in the Top 25, including home games against No. 20 Florida, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 21 Texas A&M. Tickets for the Arkansas games are going for as little as $35, while the Thanksgiving weekend contest against Texas A&M is $45.
At the moment, the cheapest ticket to an LSU home game is $6 against Louisiana-Monroe.