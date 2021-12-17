After getting an up-close look at Kenny Lofton Jr. a couple of times over the past year, Will Wade has a plan for Louisiana Tech’s star forward Saturday night.
As far as Wade is concerned, it’s nothing a solid game plan for his LSU basketball team and some divine intervention can’t take care of.
“Pray,” Wade deadpanned Tuesday night when asked how he’d prepare his team for its next outing against Lofton.
Wade was kidding, of course, but he wasn’t joking about what No. 19 LSU (10-0) will be facing when the Tigers meet Louisiana Tech (8-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Bossier City. The game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
The neutral-site contest in Brookshire Grocery Arena was originally scheduled for last November, but was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams did get to play a couple of weeks later, however, as Wade and Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol worked to fill gaps in their schedule.
LSU won 86-55 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but it was certainly a memorable experience for all.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Lofton, a true freshman, came off the bench for the fourth game in a row and did whatever he wanted against LSU.
He shredded Wade’s team for 17 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes, which earned him a starting spot for the Bulldogs’ next 28 games.
No one had to remind Wade how Lofton was 6 of 8 from the field and got to the free-throw line 10 times. He also mixed it up inside on both ends of the floor, picking off six offensive and six defensive rebounds.
“You watch what he did to us last year?” Wade asked a reporter after his team’s 89-49 rout of Northwestern State. “He threw us around like rag dolls. … We were his coming-out party last year and he hasn’t looked back since. He’s a legitimate NBA prospect.”
When Lofton got into the starting lineup last season, he didn’t disappoint.
He had 22 double-doubles in his 28 starts, helping Tech go 24-8 and reach the NIT semifinals where the Bulldogs fell to eventual champion Mississippi State.
He later played on the USA Basketball U19 team that won the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup in July. One of his teammates was LSU guard Adam Miller, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL in preseason.
“I went to see Adam at USA basketball and was watching practice,” Wade said this week, “and (Lofotn) is bringing the ball up the floor. He’s a phenomenal player, a phenomenal talent.”
Lofton, who made the Naismith Player of the Year and Malone Award preseason watch lists, has recorded seven double-doubles in nine games. He’s averaging 19.1 points shooting 60.0% from the field and gets 11.0 rebounds a game.
The Port Arthur, Texas, native is one of only two Division I players to post two 30-point, 10-rebound games this season.
He had 36 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in a loss to NC State and put up 31 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Santa Clara.
Lofton didn’t play in an 84-70 win over LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday night, but was likely just being rested by Konkol.
The Bulldogs, who are 29th in Division I in scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field, will certainly need Lofton against an LSU defense that leads the nation in allowing just 53.2 points a game.
The Tigers’ swarming, pressing defense also leads the nation in field-goal defense at 33.3% and are second in steals (12.8) and sixth in turnovers (19.6).
“They’re very good on offense, they’re well-coached,” Wade said. “They'll be in the hunt for the Conference USA title with UAB, Western Kentucky and North Texas. It’ll be a really, really difficult game for us up there.”