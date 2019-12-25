ATLANTA — Going into spring drills, LSU and Oklahoma both knew something had to change for them to take that next step with the nation’s elite in the annual chase for four College Football Playoff berths.
For LSU, it was an antiquated offense whose passing game looked like it was stuck in neutral that had to change for the Tigers to get a paw in the CFP door for the first time.
For Oklahoma, a playoff participant the past two years as the No. 4 seed, it was a defense that more often than not failed to hold up its end of the bargain despite having a productive offense that featured back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks.
The transformation for each has been sudden and successful, perhaps more than any fan of either school could have dreamed of last January.
The results have been nothing short of phenomenal, adding a unique twist of having two of the most improved units in college football line square off Saturday when No. 1 LSU and fourth-ranked Oklahoma collide in a CFP semifinal in the Peach Bowl.
While the season LSU’s prolific offense has had with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady has been well-documented, Oklahoma’s defense hasn’t received as much attention.
But, much like the Tigers’ offense, the Sooners’ defense is a major reason why they’re in a position to perhaps play for a national title in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
While Ensminger and Brady were working in concert to bring LSU’s much-maligned passing game out of the Stone Ages in Baton Rouge, first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was quickly getting things squared away on that side of the ball in Norman.
Taking over a defense that was in the bottom fourth of the FBS rankings in total defense (114th out of 129 teams), pass defense (129th), points allowed (101st), passer rating (111th) and third-down conversions (118th), Grinch turned it around.
Inheriting a core of talented players, Grinch, a 39-year-old who turned around Washington State’s historically-bad defense in a three-year stint there from 2015-17, went to work.
For him, it was mind over matter, more mental than scheme, something two of his stars — defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray — quickly pointed to Tuesday as keys to the turnaround.
“It wasn’t one specific thing, it was a few things,” Gallimore, an All-Big 12 pick, said. “One thing was making sure our mentality was right. He’s just kind of doing stuff and putting us in situations where we’re comfortable.”
Murray, a third-team AP All-American who had four sacks and 16 tackles on the way to becoming the team’s leading tackler, said it didn’t take long for the defense to buy what Grinch was selling when coach Lincoln Riley hired him away from Ohio State.
“I think the biggest thing would probably be the mentality he brought,” Murray said. “There’s an overall belief in our coaches and a belief in what they’re doing schematically play in and play out. That’s the biggest thing.”
The difference in just one season has been like night and day for the Sooners, much like the difference the spread offense has made for their opponent on Saturday.
That OU has improved so dramatically on that side of the ball is no shock to Burrow, who was at Ohio State in the spring of 2018 when then-coach Urban Meyer brought him in from Washington State.
“You could really tell the players were drawn to him immediately,” Burrow said. “Coach Grinch is a great leader and the reason he’s been so successful is he’s been able to make those players buy into his scheme. That’s’ what it takes to have a great defense.”
The numbers this season prove it: OU is ranked 25th in total defense, 24th in pass defense, 48th in points allowed, 48th in passer rating and ninth in third-down conversions.
Getting off the field on third down is the biggest change. After allowing opponents to convert 46.4% of the time a year ago, the Sooners cur that down to 30.6% this season.
Murray said Oklahoma’s defense, which LSU coaches and players say is the fastest they’ll have faced so far this season, knew it had the potential to be that good.
“Every day, we hear a message from our coaches that pretty much sets the tone for the day,” he said. “As players, we've done a pretty good job of taking that and running with it and being able to apply that on a daily basis.
"I think that's really helped us become who we are right now.”
Like his players, Grinch attributes the improvement to believing in what they’re doing.
“You had to tell them they could believe,” he said, “but you’ve also got to give them something to believe in.”