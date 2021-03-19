Jaden Hill turned and watched a ball zip out of Alex Box Stadium, a no-doubt home run in the fifth inning against Mississippi State. Stiff winds had knocked down plenty of other fly balls Friday night, but Hill left a fastball over the middle of the plate, and sophomore Brayland Skinner pulled it into the right field bleachers.

The home run broke a scoreless tie and pushed No. 10 LSU into an early hole. It never climbed out. As No. 6 Mississippi State pulled further ahead in the later innings, the Tigers stalled. They lost 6-1 in their first Southeastern Conference game this season.

LSU (15-4, 0-1 SEC) recorded a season-low in hits (four) and tied its season-low in runs. The Tigers entered the weekend series with one of the most productive lineups in the conference, but the offense disappeared against Mississippi State (15-3, 1-0), which improved its team ERA to 2.17, the best in the league.

“Obviously,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “we didn’t hit enough against a really good pitcher.”

LSU rarely had opportunities to score against redshirt freshman left-hander Christian MacLeod, who allowed five base runners with a changeup that resembled his fastball. When LSU loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning, MacLeoad struck out freshman Jordan Thompson on three pitches.

At one point, MacLeod retired 13 straight batters, finally allowing a hit on a bloop single from Cade Doughty with two outs in the sixth. The next batter, junior Gavin Dugas, lined a double over the right fielder’s head. Doughty scored from first, and the crowd of 5,013 — the largest this season — roared. LSU had a chance to tie the game. MacLeod retired sophomore Mitchell Sanford for his ninth strikeout of the game.

“He came after us,” Dugas said, “and we didn’t handle it like we should have.”

While LSU struggled offensively, Hill limited Mississippi State most of his start. He retired the first seven hitters he faced. The Bulldogs applied more and more pressure, putting 12 of the next 25 batters on base, but Hill stranded runners in the third and fourth innings to keep LSU afloat.

+5 Fans rejoice at first LSU tailgate since pandemic's start: 'We're finally getting something back' Music, laughter and the smell of beer filled the air outside of a sporting event on LSU’s campus for the first time in a year Friday afternoon.

Still scoreless in the fifth, Hill allowed a leadoff double. Mainieri expected Skinner, who had four at-bats this season, to sacrifice bunt with the runner on second.

“Jaden laid one in there to let him sacrifice bunt,” Mainieri said, “and he hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

“I didn’t think he was going to hit a home run,” Hill said.

Mississippi State stretched its lead with another run in the seventh. Still, the score remained close, 3-1. Hill returned for the eighth inning approaching 100 pitches as senior Ma’Khail Hilliard warmed in the bullpen.

“I thought Jaden still had it,” Mainieri said, “and it was the right time to leave him in.”

+5 Professional baseball can wait. Dylan Crews is taking over LSU. Unsatisfied with his draft stock and wanting to further develop, Dylan Crews came to LSU as the highest-rated freshman in the country. He has done nothing but meet the hype.

Hill allowed three straight singles, loading the bases before he recorded the first out on his 106th pitch. Hilliard entered from the bullpen. Mainieri hoped he could induce a ground ball for a potential double play. Hilliard got the ground ball. It slipped through a gap in the infield. Mississippi State scored two runs.

The Bulldogs added their final run on a swinging bunt in the eighth inning, deflating the crowd. All three runs were charged to Hill. He finished with two walks and two strikeouts while allowing six runs on nine hits. Most of the damage came in the later innings. Mainieri thought he pitched well.

LSU never threatened to close the widening lead against Mississippi State's pitchers. After Sanford’s strikeout in the sixth inning, LSU had one more hit the rest of the game. The final batter struck out.

"We couldn’t muster enough offense," Mainieri said, "and they mustered just enough."