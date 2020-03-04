It is human nature to let out a big exhale after a big achievement.

That certainly played a part in the rocky-ish seasons the LSU football program had after winning it’s previous two national championships.

In 2004, the Tigers went 9-3 after winning the 2003 title, including a serious 45-16 midseason blowout loss at Georgia that ended any hopes LSU had of a repeat championship run.

In 2008, the departure of senior quarterback Matt Flynn gone (sound familiar?) and the booting of heir apparent Ryan Perrilloux from the team contributed to an 8-5 season. It took a 38-3 rout of Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl to get to that eight-win mark LSU has hit every year since 2000.

LSU didn’t just lose talent from its 2019 national championship squad to the tune of 16 players invited to the NFL draft combine. It lost leadership and key coaches like Dave Aranda and Joe Brady and squadrons of analysts.

It has been less than two months since LSU beat Clemson for the College Football Playoff title in New Orleans. It has taken virtually a nonstop effort to put all the pieces together into a cohesive whole that will have to shoulder the burden of a whole lot of post-national title expectations this fall. Bringing back defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and bringing in Scott Linehan to fill Brady’s spot. Elevating Kevin Faulk to running backs coach. Shifting around some coaching responsibilities, like making Mickey Joseph assistant head coach and Corey Raymond recruiting coordinator. And landing a top-five recruiting class, as the talent engine is a machine that must be constantly fed.

Getting LSU back into championship contention as soon as possible won’t be done on talent alone. Hard work is apparently going to be a watchword for 2020, according to head coach Ed Orgeron. More shoulders to the grindstone. Less patting each other on the back for 2019’s historic championship run.

“I do believe it would be a fault to keep talking about last year,” Orgeron said Wednesday as he met with reporters to preview spring practice, which starts Saturday. “We’ve got to turn the page. This is a new team.”

Turning the page on a shattered LSU record book after 15 wins, a Heisman Trophy winner and offensive milestones galore will require a big effort.

“It starts with me,” Orgeron said. “I’ve made a vow to myself to work harder this year. More attention to detail. People need to see that from their leader.

“The culture we’ve built is fantastic. But we need to keep that standard up.”

LSU will always have talent. And it has a new offensive culture needed to be a championship contender in the modern game. But there are big challenges, especially on the offensive line, where projected starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has left school with an eye to returning in the fall, a nervy scenario to say the least.

But the Tigers also need intangibles. That means leadership, something else the 2019 team had by the barrel full. Something Orgeron needs to see from players like Myles Brennan and Ja’Marr Chase and JaCoby Stevens and Kary Vincent and others.

“I’ll give you an example,” Coach O said. “Last year in the spring the whole team on a Saturday morning at 9 o’clock had a volunteer practice. The coaches weren’t there. It was led by Joe Burrow. Leadership. Want to. We can fall back on some of those things.”

Burrow was a notoriously vocal leader. He wasn’t the only one, or the only one who is now gone. Orgeron said Brennan is turning into that. He clearly has high expectations for Stevens as a senior safety in that regard.

Expectations in terms of last season’s 15-0 mark need to be tempered. But some things, like effort and sweat, can have no substitute.

“I can’t expect this year’s team to be last year’s team,” Orgeron said. “It’s a new team. But we still have high expectations.”