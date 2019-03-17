Here are three things we learned about LSU baseball after it swept Kentucky during its first Southeastern Conference series.

Turning it around

LSU entered this series with an underwhelming record (12-5) and a pitching staff that had not proven itself. It left with a confidence-boosting sweep that might have shown why the Tigers were ranked so highly entering the season. LSU's pitchers controlled every game — more on that below. Buoyed by 16 runs during the second game of the doubleheader, its hitters scored 25 runs.

Sweep! Pitching leads LSU baseball to another win over Kentucky LSU baseball finished a sweep of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon during the first Southeastern Conference series of the year.

Pitching looked dominant

For the first time this season, LSU's pitching staff looked like one of the top groups in the country. Eight pitchers held Kentucky to seven runs over the course of 30 innings. The Tigers entered the series with the highest ERA (4.83) in the SEC. They struggled to throw strikes for much of the season. But that wasn't a problem against the Wildcats, and LSU felt much more confident after Sunday's game.

Hitting 'never stopped' as LSU baseball beats Kentucky in blowout fashion LSU won the first series of its Southeastern Conference schedule by beating Kentucky in both games of Saturday's doubleheader.

Zach Watson's hot streak

Watson has thrived since moving to the second spot in the batting order and adjusting his swing. Watson came a triple shy of the cycle during game two of the series. He followed that with two hits on Sunday. Against Kentucky, Watson went 8 for 13 with six RBIs. His batting average rested under .200 when he moved up from the fifth spot in the order. Now, he's the only LSU hitter batting over .400.