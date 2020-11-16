ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — LSU’s women’s soccer team will try to continue its underdog run at the SEC tournament with the Tigers’ biggest challenge yet: A quarterfinal against No. 8 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LSU went 0-6-2 in the regular season and was the No. 14 seed in the 14-team tournament, but the Tigers beat No. 11 seed Alabama 2-0 in Friday’s opening round and beat No. 14-ranked and No. 6 seed Ole Miss 2-1 in overtime in Sunday’s second round.
The win against the Rebels was the Tigers’ first against a ranked opponent since 2018. LSU hasn’t defeated back-to-back Top 25 opponents since 2011.
The Aggies are the No. 3 seed and received a double bye in the tournament. Texas A&M beat LSU 2-1 on Nov. 6 in College Station, Texas, has won 10 straight games against the Tigers and has never lost to them.