LSU women's soccer team went winless in the regular season but has won its first two games at the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Ala., including an upset of No. 14 Ole Miss in Sunday's second round.

 COURTESY LSU ATHLETICS

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — LSU’s women’s soccer team will try to continue its underdog run at the SEC tournament with the Tigers’ biggest challenge yet: A quarterfinal against No. 8 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LSU went 0-6-2 in the regular season and was the No. 14 seed in the 14-team tournament, but the Tigers beat No. 11 seed Alabama 2-0 in Friday’s opening round and beat No. 14-ranked and No. 6 seed Ole Miss 2-1 in overtime in Sunday’s second round.

The win against the Rebels was the Tigers’ first against a ranked opponent since 2018. LSU hasn’t defeated back-to-back Top 25 opponents since 2011.

The Aggies are the No. 3 seed and received a double bye in the tournament. Texas A&M beat LSU 2-1 on Nov. 6 in College Station, Texas, has won 10 straight games against the Tigers and has never lost to them.

