Five former LSU players will open the 2019-20 NBA season on rosters of teams that begin play Wednesday night.
The list is topped by guard Garrett Temple, who is entering his 10th NBA season, and forward Ben Simmons, who will be starting his third season in the pro ranks.
Temple will be playing this season for the Brooklyn Nets, while Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, will again play for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Temple is the sixth former LSU player to have double-digit seasons in the NBA. The others are Shaquille O'Neal (19), Brandon Bass (12), Pete Maravich (11), Bob Pettit (11) and Randy Livingston (10).
Joining Temple and Simmons on NBA rosters are rookie forward Naz Reid with the Minnesota Timberwolves, rookie guard Tremont Waters and guard Josh Gray with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Waters and Gray are playing on two-way contracts, which allows them to go back and forth between the NBA team and the developmental G League.
Teams are limited to signing two two-way players who can can spend no more than 45 days with the NBA club.