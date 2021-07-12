After the first round of the MLB Draft concluded without an LSU selection, the event resumed Monday afternoon with rounds two through 10.

There were a number of LSU players and signees expected to get picked, including junior right-handers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux. The results will go a long way in determining LSU's roster next season.

You can keep track of all the picks below. We'll update with analysis throughout the day and during the final 10 rounds Tuesday.

Ben Kudrna, 2nd round, 43rd overall:

The first LSU selection in the draft, Kudrna went No. 43 overall to the Kansas City Royals, indicating he will sign a professional contract and forgo a college career.

With a fastball that has touched 97 mph, the right-hander appeared unlikely to ever pitch for LSU. The pick's slot value came with a $1,729,800 signing bonus.

Jaden Hill, 2nd round, 44th overall:

LSU had back-to-back picks early in the second round as Hill was taken No. 44 overall by the Colorado Rockies three months after the junior right-hander tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

Hill entered the season as a potential top-5 pick, but the injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery caused his stock to fall out of the first round. Still, Hill has a chance to begin his professional career. The slot value had a $1,689,500 signing bonus.

