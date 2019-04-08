Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio dislocated and tore ligaments in both knees during a meet in Baton Rouge at the Maravich Center this past weekend, the school announced Monday morning.

Cerio will have surgery Monday afternoon with Dr. James Andrews.

Auburn coach Jeff Graba released a statement saying the school is "thankful for the outstanding care that the Auburn and LSU medical staffs have provided to Sam."

"We are also thankful for the support from thee LSU Athletics Department for going above and beyond in this situation," Graba said. "Sam is a fighter and is in great spirits. We could have a better leader for this team."

Making a tumbling pass in the middle of her routine, Cerio landed badly and fell to the mat clutching both legs in pain.

The meet was halted for several moments as paramedics put air casts around both of Cerio's injured legs and carried her away on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the 5,537 fans.

Cerio, a senior, took to social media on Sunday to say that she will no longer compete as a gymnast.

