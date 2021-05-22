LSU hit three home runs in a span of four batters in the third inning Saturday in College Station, Texas, to key an 8-2 victory over Texas A&M in the teams' regular-season finale.
The result gives LSU another win to add to its résumé, considered by most experts to be squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.
It also makes the Tigers the No. 9 seed in the SEC tournament that begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. LSU will face No. 8 seed Georgia at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.
The winner advances to the double-elimination portion of the tournament Wednesday against No. 1 Arkansas.
All tournament games before the championship will be televised on SEC Network
The tournament returns to single elimination Saturday for the four remaining teams, with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
SEC tournament glance
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday's games
Game 1 (9:30 a.m.): No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky [SEC Network]
Game 2 (1 p.m.): No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama [SEC Network]
Game 3 (4:30 p.m.): No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 LSU [SEC Network]
Game 4 (8 p.m.): No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Auburn [SEC Network]
Wednesday's games
Game 5 (9:30 a.m.): No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]
Game 6 (1 p.m.): No. 2 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]
Game 7 (4:30 p.m.): No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]
Game 8 (8 p.m.): No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]
Thursday's games
Game 9 (9:30 a.m.): Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]
Game 10 (1 p.m.): Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]
Game 11 (4:30 p.m.): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]
Game 12 (8 p.m.): Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]
Friday's games
Game 13 (3 p.m.): Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 14 (6:30 p.m.): Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]
Saturday, May 29
Game 15 (Noon): Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 16 (3:30 p.m.): Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]
Sunday, May 30
Championship game (2 p.m.): Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]
The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.