You know the old saying — it’s not a party until something gets broken?

Well, special teams are special until something goes wrong.

A botched snap. A shanked punt. A field goal attempt or, heaven forbid, an extra point try that clangs off an upright and comes thumping back to earth.

Special teams are, like referees, best when they mostly go unnoticed, unless of course it’s to carry off a kicker after making the game-winning kick.

But special teams stars of the past like Cade York, Cole Tracy or Tyrann Mathieu aren’t coming back through the door for LSU this season. New coach Brian Kelly and new special teams coordinator Brian Polian (who Kelly brought with him from Notre Dame) bring with them an entirely new cast of specialists. A new place-kicker, new punter, new deep snapper, new returners.

The idea is for all these parts to run like a well-oiled engine, purring beneath the hood, virtually unseen. But the fact that there is so much turnover, so much newness, greatly ups the odds that like with NASA’s Artemis I rocket launch scheduled for Monday morning, a fuel leak in the complex machinery somewhere might spoil the whole show.

Polian wants to prepare folks for the possibility a launch could get scrubbed.

“LSU fans, as it relates to kickers, you’ve been spoiled” the past few seasons, Polian said last week.

True enough, though Polian sounds confident he has some pieces that could spoil Tiger fans once again.

Jay Bramblett, the lone transfer from Notre Dame, came down and claimed the punting job. For Polian, it’s good to see a friendly and dependable foot (Bramblett averaged 43 yards per punt last season).

“Jay Bramblett has been everything we thought he would be in terms of his ability on the field and I think Jay has a good presence in the locker room,” Polian said. “There were some firsts in the way coach Kelly does things, and I know a lot of the veterans used Jay as a resource.”

The kicking job was expected to go to freshman Nathan Dibert, then to Northwestern transfer Trey Finson, but landed at the cleats of former walk-on Damian Ramos. Polian makes no claims that he will depend on Ramos to equal York’s school record of 57 yards, but just wants him to consistently make the mid-range shots.

“If anybody has the expectation we’ll be able to go out and bang a 58-yarder because Cade could do it, I don’t think that’s fair to the guys in the program,” Polian said. “Damian has plus leg strength — 50, 52 yards — (but) you’re not going to send the guy out there to make very many 52-yarders. We aren’t attempting a bunch of 52-yarders over the course of the year. We are attempting a bunch of kicks between 35 and 48, and those are the ones we have to make.”

There’s even a new deep snapper in East Carolina transfer Slade Roy, plus new kick returners in Malik Nabers, Sage Ryan and Armoni Goodwin.

Will this all lead to happy returns for LSU? You’d know if you go by the LSU team room and there’s Halloween candy lying about.

“I keep a gigantic bucket of Halloween candy in here,” Polian said, sounding serious. “When there’s a really good play and good effort and good energy and you come in here for a special teams meeting, there’s candy all over the room.”

Spoil their dinner, then try to spoil the fans.