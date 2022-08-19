As a native of Alabama, punter Jay Bramblett’s exposure to Midwestern football was a shock to his system.
When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019 and decided to take advantage of early enrollment to get a head start on his college career, he learned that spring wasn’t a thing that year in South Bend, Indiana.
For the first practice with his new team that March, 12 inches of snow blanketed a field that had just been plowed.
It was pretty, of course, but not practical. When he took a snap and put his right foot into the ball, it was pretty much the same as trying to kick a cinder block.
“I was like, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ ” recalled Bramblett, the nation’s top punter in the 2019 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.
Fast forward three years and to a fresh start at LSU, where freshly mowed practice fields and the combination of heat and humidity pushed the heat index well into triple digits in early August.
It’s not a problem for Bramblett, who feels like he is home again even though LSU's new punter is still more than 300 miles away from his hometown of Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a little warmer, the humidity’s higher … so the ball flies better,” he said. “That’s two great things: The ball is going to go farther, hang longer.”
As a punter, there’s nothing more he could ask for — unless it’s getting to play for the same head coach and special teams coordinator that he had been around for the previous three seasons.
When longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly accepted the head coaching job at LSU and brought Brian Polian along with him, they knew exactly where to get a reliable, experienced punter.
The timing couldn’t have been better for all involved. After three seasons as the Fighting Irish’s starting punter, Bramblett decided a change of scenery was for the best.
He planned to transfer after the 2021 season long before Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving the Golden Dome for Death Valley.
“Being at Notre Dame with coach Kelly, coach Polian was great,” said Bramblett, who earned a bachelor’s degree in May. “I just made the personal decision that I wanted to transfer. That was before they ever made the decision to come down here.”
Once that happened, it was a rather easy process with a simple text.
“I reached out to them once I got in the transfer portal and I was like, ‘Hey, let me know if y’all ever have the need … I’d love to come play for you again,’ ” Bramblett said.
Because he averaged 41.6 yards on 164 punts in three seasons at Notre Dame — 43.0 yards per kick the past two seasons — Polian didn’t need any tape to know what they were getting to replace Avery Atkins.
“He’s in the best emotional, mental space he’s been in,” Polian said of Bramblett back in April. “Jay is a Southern guy in his core.
“He really valued his time at Notre Dame and he's going to walk out of there with a diploma. But he’s really excited to be in the SEC. He's really excited to be back down south.”
It’s easy to tell that Bramblett, who was a starting quarterback and shortstop at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, enjoys a special bond with Polian and his family. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound punter was invited to their home numerous times to hang out and enjoy a meal and some relaxing conversation.
“I love coach Polian. I love the Polians,” Bramblett said. “They’ve been very welcoming to me. I had some rough patches at Notre Dame, and they were good enough to me. There was a very good outlet for me there.
“Then, obviously, him having the willingness to bring me down here and give me an opportunity down here. I’m very thankful for that.”
Bramblett cherished the relationships he made at Notre Dame, but he said he needed a fresh start — a reset of sorts — after living more than 12 hours from home for three-plus years.
“I had no clue where that was going to be, it just so happened the two of them came down here,” said Bramblett, who was in the meeting room when Kelly informed his team he was leaving. “That was kind of something I had in my head, but I didn’t have an outlook for it. But it ended up working well.
“I really appreciate them. They gave me the opportunity to play ball up there and do it again down here. Getting to be back in the SEC and the South, warm weather, all that stuff. It’s great.”
Especially the weather.