LSU leading wide receiver Justin Jefferson was among several missing players in Thursday's session of open practice in the Tigers' indoor practice facility.
Jefferson, who this season has 50 catches, 788 yards and four touchdowns, was one of two players missing, including third team running back Lanard Fournette.
Both players were at Wednesday's open practice.
The defensive free safeties and strong safeties were also not at practice: Grant Delpit, JaCoby Stevens, Ed Paris, John Battle, Todd Harris, and Eric Monroe — although fourth team free safety Cameron Lewis ran through drills with the cornerbacks.
Final exams at LSU ended last Saturday, and commencement is on Friday. The Tigers do not practice again until Monday.
Other major notes from Thursday's open practice:
- Projected starting corner Kary Vincent wore a gold noncontact jersey, and Kelvin Joseph, who missed the Rice game due to a hamstring injury, was not at practice.
- Starting fullback Tory Carter practiced with a club on his left hand for the second consecutive practice.
- First team nose tackle Ed Alexander was missing for the second consecutive practice, along with second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore, third team Field linebacker Dantrieze Scott, third team defensive end Justin Thomas, and fourth team defensive end Davin Cotton.