HOUSTON — It appears the LSU Tigers are coasting into Tuesday’s Texas Bowl against Kansas State (8 p.m., ESPN) on fumes with barely 40 scholarship players available.

Despite that, interim coach Brad Davis said he believes the experience has been good for the Tigers overall, and can provide the program with some momentum going into the 2022 season under new coach Brian Kelly.

“The practices alone are worth their weight in gold,” Davis said Sunday after the Tigers practiced amid chilly, blustery conditions at Rice Stadium. “This has given us a chance to keep our players in shape, keep them engaged, keep them together. Building that team aspect of your program, them being together is really the only way you can do that.

“What this has been more than anything has been a bridge to the transition. What’s normal for them is playing football. They don’t have time to focus on the noise and distractions.”

No Major plans to play

Safety Major Burns made the trip to Houston but will not be available to play, Davis said. He did not specify why Burns was out.

Burns is 11th on the team with 25 total tackles.

Kelly’s plan

Davis said Kelly was expected to arrive in Houston on Sunday.

Kelly will not coach the game, but Davis said the staff is already starting to implement some of the practice plans and procedures with which he is accustomed.

“He and I have collaborated,” Davis said. “We are meeting the way he wants to run practices.

“Change is inevitable not necessarily a bad thing.”

LSU great won’t return

Former LSU wide receiver Eddie Kennison said he will not be back as part of Kelly’s staff.

Kennison was hired by former coach Ed Orgeron as director of player development in March 2020.

An All-Southeastern Conference performer in football and four-time All-American in track, Kennison played for LSU from 1993-95, recording at least one catch in a school record 32 straight games. He was a first-round NFL draft pick in 1996 and played 14 seasons in the league.

Kelly also decided not to retain former LSU All-American tailback Kevin Faulk. Faulk played for the Tigers from 1995-98 and served as running backs coach the past two seasons.

Bowl history

Tuesday’s game marks LSU’s 53rd postseason appearance and first since the 2020 national championship win over Clemson. LSU was bowl eligible last season but chose to self-impose a one-year bowl ban because of an NCAA investigation.

The Tigers are 28-23-1 in bowl games, including one appearance in the Texas Bowl. The Tigers beat Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes 56-27 on Dec. 29, 2015, behind a five-touchdown explosion by Leonard Fournette.

Kansas State is 9-13 in bowl games, including a 1-1 mark in the Texas Bowl.

LSU and Kansas State have only met once in football. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 21-0 on Sept. 13, 1980 in Tiger Stadium.

Lagniappe

LSU has been designed as the visiting team for the Texas Bowl. The Tigers will wear their traditional white jerseys. … Tuesday’s officiating crew will be from the Big Ten Conference. … Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline reporter) will call the game on ESPN.