There has been much speculation on which quarterback will start for Auburn against LSU on Saturday night. And it seems we have our answer, as Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix will reportedly start over TJ Finley.

As first reported by AL.com, Nix will earn the nod, despite Finley finishing the game against Georgia State last week and leading them to the win. Nix was benched at the start of the fourth quarter while Auburn was trailing 24-19. Finley completed 9 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in relief of Nix.

Finley, the former LSU quarterback, transferred to Auburn back in May. While he was with the Bayou Bengals, Finley started all fives games he appeared in during 2020, throwing for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Auburn has not won in Death Valley since 1999, and the Finley "revenge" game may have to wait until next season. Kick off is set for 8 p.m. tonight.