LSU football coach Brian Kelly makes his first appearance at SEC Media Days as the first speaker on Monday. You can follow along here for the latest from Atlanta.
Kelly will be joined by receiver Jack Bech, linebacker Mike Jones and defensive end B.J. Ojulari.
Kelly and his Tigers are scheduled to take the stage at 11:35 a.m. CST.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will follow at 1:35 p.m. and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz will get his opportunity at 2:55 p.m.
