What a night for former LSU standout Alex Bregman.

Bregman and Houston Astros teammate George Springer homered on consecutive pitches to begin the 10th inning, and the American League beat the National League 8-6 Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

Bregman smiled all around the bases and earned MVP honors. The 24-year-old is a first-time All-Star in his third major league season. He hit 19 homers last year and has 20 so far this year.

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Jean Segura also connected for the AL in a game where every run except one scored on a homer.

Scooter Gennett hit a tying two-run shot off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz in the bottom of the ninth. Joey Votto, Willson Contreras, Trevor Story, Christian Yelich also went deep for the NL.

There had never been more than six homers in an All-Star Game since Babe Ruth hit the very first one in 1933.

Not that everything went the sluggers' way. Starters Max Scherzer and Chris Sale and the relievers combined to fan 15 in the first 4 1/2 innings, and there were 24 strikeouts overall.

Fitting, because this season is on pace to become the first with more strikeouts than hits, a year after a record number of home runs.

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado had fun, pulling out a camera to snap a selfie at second base after Matt Kemp doubled. By Wednesday, they could be teammates — Baltimore seems ready to trade Machado, with the Dodgers and Phillies in the mix.

Bregman and Springer homered off losing pitcher Ross Stripling of the Dodgers — that's kind of how last year ended, too, with Houston battering Los Angeles pitchers in the World Series.

"I've seen it before. I haven't seen it before in an All-Star Game like this," Hinch said. "Pretty proud of them."

Segura's three-run homer in the eighth landed in the bullpen and broke a 2-all tie. The Seattle infielder popped up the previous pitch, but Votto, Cincinnati's reliable first baseman, dropped it for an error as he approached the dugout railing.

Segura then connected off Milwaukee's Josh Hader, one of baseball's most dominant relievers.

Judge homered in the second off Scherzer, the Nationals ace who became the first reigning Cy Young Award winner to start an All-Star Game in his home park. There was another judge at the park besides the Yankees slugger — Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Trout kept up his All-Star excellence, tagging Mets righty Jacob deGrom. A two-time MVP in his event, Trout is 7 for 15 with five extra-base hits and three walks in these games.

Diaz wound up with the win and Toronto's J.A. Happ got a save after giving up Votto's homer.

The AL won for the 18th time in 21 games played to a decision, and leads the series 44-43-2. Not since the early 1960s has the AL been ahead.

