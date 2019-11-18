LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday morning.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore recorded eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, when he broke the school's single-season receiving touchdown record by catching his 13th touchdown in 2019.
The record was once held by Dwayne Bowe, who had 12 touchdown catches in 2016.
Chase is LSU's leading receiver with 1,116 yards on 57 catches, and he was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision along with teammate Justin Jefferson.
Chase's 227-yard game against Ole Miss made him the first player in LSU history to record two 200-yard receiving games during the regular season. Chase had 229 yards receiving in LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21, and that yardage total ranks fifth-highest in a single game in school history.
This is the first time Chase has won the SEC Player of the Week honor, and seven Tigers have been given the weekly award this season.
No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) next plays Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.