Continuing our projection (version 2.0) of the LSU Tigers' two-deep for the 2019 season, we move to defense.

If you want to return to our projected offensive two-deep, click here.

Defense was the side of the ball most marred by injury this spring. Five potential starters will miss the spring game due to injury, although all are expected to be back by preseason camp:

- Inside linebacker Jacob Phillips (withheld from contact until August)

- Cornerback Kristian Fulton (still recovering from season-ending foot surgery)

- Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (still recovering from season-ending ACL injury)

- Outside linebacker Ray Thornton (suffered noncontact ankle sprain this spring)

- Defensive end Rashard Lawrence (underwent knee surgery in the offseason)

In some ways, the absence of those players has allowed the LSU coaching staff to see how their depth holds up against the first-team offense.

That being said, below is a chart for the defense, and a breakdown per position follows.

Defensive line: The only change in our second projection on the defensive line is at nose tackle. Early enrollee Siaki "Apu" Ika has been on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's praise list nearly every news conference this spring. The 6-foot-4, 347-pound freshman from Utah, whose family is from the Kingdom of Tonga, has repeatedly been raved about, from Orgeron to his teammates. The battle remains at nose tackle between him and sophomore Tyler Shelvin (6-foot-3, 362 pounds), but it sounds like Ika has taken hold of the lead for now. On Saturday, we'll see if Ika lives up to the hype. It will also be interesting to see Breiden Fehoko shift back from nose tackle to defensive end, where he first played at LSU when he transferred in from Texas Tech. Fehoko started in two games at defensive end in 2018 in place of Glen Logan, and depending on how Fehoko plays, a battle may unfold for the starting spot.

Linebackers: This position group got really interesting last week when defensive coordinator Dave Aranda moved Michael Divinity from starting outside linebacker to inside linebacker, a switch that enables Divinity to take over the leadership role left behind by Devin White. It also keeps the Rover position alive. Divinity's versatility as a pass rusher ought to make him useful in Aranda's scheme, which sometimes is set up to exploit favorable one-on-one matchups. Divinity said he should have the position 100 percent learned by the spring game on Saturday, and we've projected him to start at the position in 2019. The move frees up Aranda to use his nickel packages more often, because he can keep Divinity and touted pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson on the field at the same time. The question remains where Patrick Queen fits in. Last season, he was the backup Rover, and he started at outside linebacker in the final three games. For now, he's been practicing behind Divinity, and that's where we've predicted him to be at the start of the 2019 season. Once Phillips fully recovers, he'll once again start at the other inside linebacker slot.

Defensive backs: There is no change in our second projection for the defensive backs. Saturday's spring game will provide the center stage for freshman phenom Derek Stingley. The scrimmage will be the first time that the No. 1 overall recruit of 2019, according to Rivals, will play as a Tiger in front of an audience. Aranda said he looked like the best corner during the Fiesta Bowl practices, and Orgeron has praised him weekly since spring practice began. With Fulton out, the spring game starters will likely be Stingley and Kelvin Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore who played in 11 games and recorded 12 total tackles in 2019. It will also be interesting to see how Aranda shifts his defensive backs. JaCoby Stevens said he's set more to play the Quarters safety spot that Grant Delpit played at the start of the 2018 season. Nickel safety Kary Vincent said he's "the matchup guy," who'll go one-on-one with slot receivers. However Aranda uses them, we project they'll both be on the field at the same time.

Special Teams: We still project that LSU's starting placekicker has not yet arrived on campus. True freshman Cade York, who kicked a 59-yard field goal in the Under Armour All-America game in early January, is set to arrive in June. The spring has mostly been open for Connor Culp, who made 11 of 16 field goals (68.8 percent) in 2017, to practice. But Orgeron said kickoff specialist Avery Atkins has started to kick field goals as well, to help with his development. We've also flipped Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the main kickoff returner. Vincent was there in the last edition, and he said he's aiming to help the Tigers return the first kickoff for a touchdown. But Edwards-Helaire has more experience there, and he returned the opening kickoff of the Fiesta Bowl 77 yards. For now, we'll give Edwards-Helaire the edge.