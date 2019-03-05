WHO: Holy Cross at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7
RANKINGS: Holy Cross is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Holy Cross 1-10; LSU 8-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: Holy Cross — TBA; LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 K)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Are the Tigers going to throw strikes? LSU pitchers struggled with command against Texas, allowing 24 free passes over the course of the series. The Tigers can't win games walking so many batters. It's a concern LSU talked about before the Texas series, but against a ranked opponent, it led to three straight loses.