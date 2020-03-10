One day after receiving the College Sports Information Directors Association's highest honor, LSU senior guard Skylar Mays earnsd two more awards Tuesday.
Mays and freshman forward Trendon Watford were included on the Southeastern Conference coaches' team announced on the eve of the league's tournament.
Mays, who was named the recipient of the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year Award and was a first-tema pick for the second consecutive year, was named a first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches.
Mays, a Baton Rouge native, was one of nine players on the first team by the coaches, who do not break ties.
A second-team pick as a junior, Mays also was named the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.
Watford, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was named to the eight-man coaches' All-Freshman team.
Going into the SEC tournament, Mays leads LSU in scoring at 16.7 points a game, which ties him for eighth in the league.
He also is fourth in the conference in steals (1.8) and is fifth in field-goal accuracy (49.1%), free throws (85.4%) and minutes played (34.5).
Mays has scored in double figures in 27 of 31 games with a career-high of 30 against Utah State back in November.
Watford, a 6-foot-9 forward, is LSU's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points a game and is the Tigers' top rebounder with 7.2 per game.
He ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding and field-goal accuracy (48.9%).
Watford has produced seven double-doubles this season and has career highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds. He has eight double-digit rebound games.
Coaches' All-SEC Team
First team
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second team
John Petty, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee