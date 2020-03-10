One day after receiving the College Sports Information Directors Association's highest honor, LSU senior guard Skylar Mays earnsd two more awards Tuesday.

Mays and freshman forward Trendon Watford were included on the Southeastern Conference coaches' team announced on the eve of the league's tournament.

Mays, who was named the recipient of the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year Award and was a first-tema pick for the second consecutive year, was named a first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches.

Mays, a Baton Rouge native, was one of nine players on the first team by the coaches, who do not break ties.

A second-team pick as a junior, Mays also was named the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

Watford, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was named to the eight-man coaches' All-Freshman team.

Going into the SEC tournament, Mays leads LSU in scoring at 16.7 points a game, which ties him for eighth in the league.

He also is fourth in the conference in steals (1.8) and is fifth in field-goal accuracy (49.1%), free throws (85.4%) and minutes played (34.5).

Mays has scored in double figures in 27 of 31 games with a career-high of 30 against Utah State back in November.

Watford, a 6-foot-9 forward, is LSU's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points a game and is the Tigers' top rebounder with 7.2 per game.

He ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding and field-goal accuracy (48.9%).

Watford has produced seven double-doubles this season and has career highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds. He has eight double-digit rebound games.

Coaches' All-SEC Team

First team

Kira Lewis, Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second team

John Petty, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

***

