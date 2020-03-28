Fourteen times. That’s how many times the LSU Lady Tigers have reached the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, dating back to LSU’s first appearance in 1984.
Considering the fact the Lady Tigers have never won in five Women’s Final Four appearances, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight have produced some of the most impactful victories in the program’s history.
Here’s a look at five of LSU’s most memorable regional final and semifinal contests:
No. 3 LSU 73, No. 1 UConn 50
Elite Eight/Fresno regional
March 26, 2007
The day before this game, interim LSU coach Bob Starkey talked about how he didn’t compare to Connecticut’s Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.
“Geno is a better coach, a better looking guy, a better dresser,” Starkey said. “He’s funnier than I am.”
Told of what Starkey said, Auriemma grinned and said: “True. But he has Sylvia Fowles.”
In perhaps the best game against a top-notch opponent in program history, LSU’s All-American center Fowles was dominant, pouring in 23 points and 15 rebounds compared to three points and three rebounds for UConn freshman center Tina Charles.
The result: LSU couldn’t solve Rutgers suffocating defense in the Women’s Final Four in Cleveland. Fowles scored only five points in a 59-35 loss, the fewest points by a team in the Final Four. The Lady Tigers, who played the tournament under the cloud of coach Pokey Chatman’s resignation over an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a player, finished 30-8.
They said it: “We’ve done a lot of great things here at LSU. We’ve gone to Finals Fours and won SEC championships, but the thing we haven’t done is beaten Connecticut. And that’s important in women’s college basketball.” — Starkey
No. 4 LSU 62, No. 3 Georgia 60
Elite Eight/West regional
March 29, 2004
Finally, the Final Four.
Three previous trips to the Elite Eight ended in defeat for LSU. The fourth time, the Lady Tigers kicked the door down, surviving Southeastern Conference rival Georgia in Seattle.
With ailing coach Sue Gunter back home in Baton Rouge, LSU rallied from seven points down in the final four minutes, Temeka Johnson’s jumper with 1:03 left proving to be the winner. Johnson had 16 points and five assists, while regional MVP Semione Augustus poured in 29 points. Johnson forced a turnover from Georgia’s Janese Hardrick in the closing seconds that LSU’s Wendlyn Jones cradled to run out the clock.
The result: LSU won its first- and second-round games at home and went to New Orleans for the Final Four. But a Johnson turnover in the closing seconds of a tie game ended in a 52-50 loss to Tennessee in the semifinals as the Lady Tigers finished 27-8.
They said it: “It means everything to go the Final Four. I remember in 1991, I sat in New Orleans as a player and watched the Final Four and watched the team that we beat in the SEC tournament (Tennessee) win the national championship. I can remember that feeling." — Interim coach Chatman
No. 1 LSU 69, No. 5 Louisiana Tech 63
Sweet 16/West regional
March 30, 2003
Three times before LSU met Louisiana Tech in the NCAA tournament. Three times the Lady Tigers went down to defeat. It looked like it would happen again in Stanford, California, as the Lady Techsters’ 33-23 halftime lead ballooned into a 50-33 advantage with 14:30 remaining.
But an LSU team that forced 25 Tech turnovers turned it on just in time, finishing on a 36-13 surge. Center Aiysha Smith had 19 points to outscore Tech center Cheryl Ford (16 points, 15 rebounds), daughter of Tech basketball great Karl Malone.
The result: The energy LSU expended to rally past Tech wasn’t there two nights later, as the Lady Tigers fell 78-60 to Texas in the regional final. LSU finished 30-4.
They said it: “I don’t think you can put it in the paper.” — Johnson on Gunter’s halftime rant
No. 1 LSU 62, No. 3 Stanford 59
Elite Eight/San Antonio regional
March 27, 2006
Most of the 121 games the Lady Tigers won during Augustus’ career were because of her offense.
This win was secured because of her defense.
With LSU clinging to a three-point lead in the closing seconds, Stanford’s Candice Wiggins slung a pass into the corner for Krista Rappahahn. She made what could have been a tying 3-pointer, but Wiggins was called for charging into Augustus instead, nullifying the basket.
The result: For the first time, the LSU men’s and women’s teams made their Final Fours in the same year. But one night after the men lost 59-45 to UCLA in Indianapolis, the Lady Tigers fell 64-45 to Duke in Boston in Augustus’ last game. LSU finished 31-4.
They said it: “It’s about taking risks. Candice came down kind of out of control. I saw an opportunity, and it worked out to my advantage.” — Augustus
No. 2 LSU 81, No. 3 Ohio State 80
Sweet 16/Mideast regional
March 20, 1986
The Lady Tigers fell behind 8-0 in the first 2½ minutes and still trailed Ohio State by 12 with 15 minutes left before mounting a frantic comeback. With the final seconds ticking down, Natalie Randall saw Jeanetta Burns slashing to the basket. She banked the game-winning layup off the glass with :06 left. Center Aisha Jones, who led LSU with 20 points despite leaving mid-game with a knee injury, was supposed to get the ball at the end but was cut off.
The result: LSU reached the regional final in Iowa City but fell to SEC rival Tennessee 67-65 and finish 27-6. The Lady Tigers are 0-3 in the NCAA tournament against the Lady Vols.
They said it: “It was what you call a designed play that completely broke down.” — Gunter