Freshman utility player Tom Biggs underwent Tommy John surgery, LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Monday, ending his season.
Biggs dealt with an elbow injury his senior year at West Monroe High School. He was unable to throw during fall practice.
Biggs, an infielder who can also pitch, participated in LSU's first preseason practice in January.
LSU thought Biggs' elbow was healing, but after he threw for a couple weeks, Mainieri said Biggs felt something wrong.
"When they did the MRI, they realized the ligament had torn," Mainieri said. "We had to have it reconstructed."
Biggs wore a sling on his right arm during LSU's opening series. He will miss the season as he recovers.