LSU defensive tackle Davin Cotton is back in the NCAA transfer portal, a source told The Advocate.

It's the second time in as many weeks that the true freshman has entered the database, which allows other schools to freely contact players looking to transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 279-pound Evangel Christian Academy graduate first entered the portal on Feb. 11 and had withdrawn his name within two days.

Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.

Cotton played in two games in 2018, recording three total tackles.

Cotton was the first LSU scholarship player to enter the portal; walk-on running back Justin Jones entered the database on Jan. 11.

Cotton is the second LSU defensive tackle inside the portal. True freshman Dominic Livingston said Wednesday that "family issues" led to him entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. Livingston did not say which school he was transferring to, but said he would like to move back home in Texas.

Livingston's departure comes at a position of depth. Starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko will return for his senior season, along with 6-3, 362-pound Tyler Shelvin, who just finished his redshirt freshman season.

Defensive tackle was a focus point for LSU in its 2019 recruiting class, which included 6-4, 347-pound Siaki Ika. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects Ika to play as a true freshman.

Defensive tackles remaining on LSU's roster also include freshman Nelson Jenkins.

The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.

In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.