With the Southeastern Conference Indoor championships on deck this weekend, three LSU athletes earned honors from the league for their performances in the final regular-season meet.
Kortnei Johnson was named women’s runner of the week and Sha’Carri Richardson and Mondo Duplantis earned the women's and men's freshman of the week honors for their efforts in the LSU Twilight meet.
It marks the third time they have been honored this indoor season.
Johnson was the top collegiate finisher in the 60 meters with a personal-record time of 7.14 seconds, which puts her at the top of the NCAA performance list.
Her time was the fourth-fastest time in school history and second-fastest run in the Carl Maddox Field House behind former LSU star Aleia Hobbs, who won the race with a 7.13.
Richardson ran a 7.21 in the same race to take third, while Duplantis claimed the pole vault title with a leap of 18 feet, 7½ inches.