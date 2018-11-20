Patrick Queen's trial run at outside linebacker has been extended another week, Ed Orgeron said, and the former backup inside linebacker will try and bolster the LSU's pass rush against Texas A&M on Saturday.
Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound true sophomore, had played every game of the 2018 season as a rotational player behind starter Devin White until he was moved to field-side linebacker in the week leading up to last week's home finale against Rice.
Although Queen didn't record a sack, he made a career-high five tackles and helped set the edge for a Tigers defense that held the Owls to 198 yards in a 42-10 blowout victory.
When Orgeron was asked Monday whether Queen would remain on the outside, Orgeron said "I think that you're going to see him there."
"He did some good things," Orgeron said of the former Livonia High standout. "He’s getting used to it. It’s different when you’ve been a stack linebacker. When you’re on the line of scrimmage, everything’s a lot quicker. He needs to use his hands a little bit better, but I think he provided some rush. He did some good things, he made some mistakes. But I think that you’re going to see him there.”
Queen has become the most recent experiment in the coaching staff's continuing search to replace injured pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Miami.
Michael Divinity, the Field-side outside linebacker, is tied for the team lead with strong safety Grant Delpit with five sacks; but there hasn't been a sack recorded by another true outside linebacker since Andre Anthony split a sack with Divinity against Auburn on Sept. 15.
JaCoby Stevens, who has rotated in at outside linebacker, recorded a sack against Georgia on Oct. 13 as a hybrid safety.
But Orgeron said Queen's athleticism could also be useful in stopping runs from Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who is fourth among Southeastern Conference quarterbacks with 347 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
"(Queen's) instincts and be able to react in space, be able to know when to play the quarterback, when to play the pitch — these guys run the speed option, (and) I think that is going to do him well," Orgeron said. "Again, the point of contact, he's a lot quicker and he needs to use his hands better, but once he gets that done I think he's going to be a good outside linebacker for us."
LSU plays at Texas A&M on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.