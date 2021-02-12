On the eve of his team’s game at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, LSU coach Will Wade was asked if the contest was a critical one for the Tigers.
Perhaps it wasn’t critical at that moment because there are some other opportunities out there the rest of this month and into March.
But it was big, and vitally important, to a team that had lost four of its previous five games and needed to add something to its NCAA resume, which LSU did when its offense heated up and rocked Mississippi State 94-80.
But what LSU thought was a Quadrant 1 win became a Quad 2 win when the Bulldogs slipped in the NET rankings as a result of their loss to the Tigers.
Fortunately, Wade and his team didn’t have to wait long to continue their quest for a bonafide resume-building Quad 1 win.
That opportunity will come at 1 p.m. Saturday when LSU (12-6, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) goes against No. 16 Tennessee (14-4, 7-4 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Following its win at State, LSU climbed eight spots to No. 33 in the NET, then inched up another spot Friday to 32nd. Tennessee checked in at No. 11.
Minutes after taking down Mississippi State, Wade was asked if the game with the Vols would be the biggest of the season.
“They asked the other day if (Mississippi State) was the biggest game of the year, if it was a must-win,” Wade said. “Like I said, they’re all big from here on out. We’re in position now; they’re all big from here on out.”
As it stands, LSU would obviously benefit greatly from a win over Tennessee.
At the same time, Wade knows how big of a challenge the Tigers are facing.
Counting the preseason poll, Tennessee has held a spot in the AP rankings for 12 consecutive weeks with the Vols climbing as high as No. 6 on Jan. 18.
While they have four losses in league play, three of them were to Alabama, Missouri and Florida. All three teams were in the AP poll or have been at some time this season.
“Tremendous team, tremendous ball club,” Wade said Friday. “It will be a big, big challenge. They’re a top-15, top-20 team for a reason; it’ll be a huge challenge.”
It didn’t take long for Wade to click off the impressive list of talent Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has assembled, which made the Vols the preseason favorite to win the SEC title by media and league coaches.
Preseason All-SEC pick John Fulkerson and reigning SEC defensive player of the year Yves Pons are formidable down low.
Outside, five-star freshmen guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer and point guard Santiago Vescovi are capable scorers and facilitators when needed.
“They’ve got Vescovi playing really well, Springer is coming off a 30-point game. … He and Johnson, two McDonald’s All-Americans, are great, great players,” Wade said. “Pons is as good a defensive player as there is in our league. Fulkerson’s a great low-post player.”
Like LSU, Tennessee went through a recent stretch in which it struggled to score — managing just 49 points in a 26-point loss at Florida on Jan. 19 and 50 points in a two-point loss at Ole Miss 11 last week.
Wade said injuries to Johnson and Pons had something to do with that, but the Vols have come out of their shell a little in scoring at least 80 points in back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Georgia.
Johnson poured in 27 points in an 82-71 blowout of Kentucky, which earned him SEC freshman player of the week honors on Monday, and Springer surpassed his teammate with 30 in an 89-81 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.
Off their recent offensive explosions, Spriner is averaging 11.7 points and Johnson gets 10.1 for the Vols, who rank ninth in the SEC at 73.3 points per game.
As talented as they are offensively, Wade is more concerned with Tennessee’s defense.
The Vols lead the conference in scoring defense, giving up just 60.8 points per game.
They also top the SEC in field-goal defense at 39.6% and are second in 3-point field-goal defense at 29.7%.
“They’re as good defensively as I’ve seen,” Wade said. “They’re in a stance, they’re low, they’re off to the ball. It’s like watching a coaching clinic when you watch them guard, so it’s pretty impressive.”