NICEVILLE, Fla — Venturing away from home for the first time this season, the LSU basketball team finally got its first big test Friday night in the Emerald Coast Classic.
To be sure, it was a stern test for the Tigers’ offense and defense in a closely-payed contest that needed an overtime session to determine the winner.
But LSU survived when it outscored Penn State 10-5 in the five-minute overtime to secure a 68-63 win on coach Will Wade’s 39th birthday.
It was the sixth consecutive win to start the season for LSU.
It’s the first 6-0 start of Wade’s five-year tenure and the first for the program since 2012-13 when the Tigers did that in Johnny Jones’ first season as head coach.
LSU will play again at 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday night’s late game between Wake Forest and Oregon State.
More to come …