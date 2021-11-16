Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley denied having contact with LSU about its job opening during his press conference on Tuesday.
"There’s nothing to handle, it’s pretty easy, I coach the University of Oklahoma football team," Riley said. "You guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program, we’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”
Riley has been at Oklahoma since 2015, starting off as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015, then moving to head coach in 2017. Since then, the Sooners have made four appearances in the College Football Playoff.