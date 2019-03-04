The calendar turned to March, bringing with it the annual ensemble of college basketball. Unlike recent years, an excitement brews in southern Louisiana as the No. 10-ranked LSU Tigers men's basketball team vies for an SEC Championship.

The Tigers are tied with Tennessee atop the SEC standings with less than a week to go in conference play. LSU can clinch at least a tie of the school's first SEC men's basketball title since 2009 with wins in its final two games.

Coach Will Wade's Tigers are 14-2 in SEC play. They finish out the regular season with a trip to Florida on Wednesday night and a home game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Tennessee, also 14-2 in conference play, faces Mississippi State in Knoxville on Tuesday night before taking a trip to Auburn for a Saturday morning game.

Kentucky is a game behind LSU and Tennessee in the SEC standings but still has a chance for the conference title. Kentucky plays at Ole Miss on Tuesday night and hosts Florida Saturday afternoon.

Here's how LSU can win an outright SEC title, tie or lose it.

What if LSU goes 2-0 and Tennessee loses a game?

This is the optimal scenario for Tiger fans. If LSU wins out and Tennessee stumbles against Mississippi State or Florida, the Tigers would win their first outright SEC title in a decade. LSU would also earn the top seed in the SEC Tournament which starts on March 13 in Nashville.

What if LSU and Tennessee both go 2-0?

LSU and Tennessee would share the SEC title. The Tigers would still be the top seed in the SEC Tournament by virtue of their head-to-head win over Tennessee.

What if LSU loses and Tennessee goes 2-0?

If LSU loses another game and Tennessee wins out, the Tigers would lose their shot at at an SEC title.

What if there's a three-way tie atop the SEC?

A three-way tie is entirely possible. LSU and Tennessee would both have to lose again over the regular season's final week. If LSU and Tennessee go 1-1 and Kentucky wins out, then there will be a three-way for the SEC title. In this scenario, the Tigers would be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament after defeating both Kentucky and Tennessee in the regular season.

What if LSU loses out?

Let's not even think about this scenario...

LSU would almost certainly loses the SEC regular-season title to Tennessee or Kentucky. At worst, LSU would be the third seed in the SEC Tournament.

