A brief recap of LSU’s 91-90 overtime loss to Auburn in Auburn Arena on Saturday:

The good

LSU played well enough for 38½ minutes to get an important Quadrant 1 road win over an Auburn team that is aiming for a three-seed for the NCAA tournament. Will Wade's team held its own in a hostile environment and put itself in position to win, leading by as many as 15 points in the first half and 14 in the second half. They shot the ball with confidence for much of the afternoon and still led by 11 with seven minutes left and eight with 1:26 to play.

The bad

After doing everything they could to pull off a major win on the road and shake off Wednesday night's unsightly loss to lowly Vanderbilt, LSU couldn't hold on. Wade's team was outscored 11-3 in the final 67 seconds of regulation, then got blasted 9-2 in the first two minutes of the five-minute overtime before nearly pulling it out.

Player of the game

Skylar Mays did everything in his power to will LSU to a win. He matched his career high with 30 points in going 8 of 16 from the floor — 4 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc — and hitting all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He also had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals and turned the ball over just once in playing 42 of a possible 45 minutes.

Key stat

10 — Field goals made by Auburn in 12 attempts in the final 1:07 of regulation and five-minute overtime session. Seven of those made field goals came from 3-point range and there was a layup, dunk and a short jumper by J'Von McCormick that went down as the game-winner with 0.1 second to play.

Who's next?

No. 18 LSU (17-6, 8-2 SEC) hosts Missouri (11-12, 3-7 SEC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network. Missouri, which started 1-5 in league play and also lost to West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, has won two of its past four games after tripping Arkansas 83-79 Saturday.