College football players get hurt. And because of that, oftentimes their careers fall short of what they or we thought it could be. That is the sad side of the bargain all of us make with the game we love so much.

But there is something beyond unfair about the injuries that befell Myles Brennan in his career at LSU. A career that finally came to an end Monday with the news the talented quarterback is entering the transfer portal.

Brennan waited his turn to start after Joe Burrow transferred in for two seasons with his generational skills that would earn LSU a national title and him a Heisman Trophy. It was supposed to be Brennan’s time at last this past season, after he paired his howitzer right arm with a frame bulked up for the Southeastern Conference pounding by scarfing down 4,000-5,000 calories a day.

But an abdominal injury in Week 3 at Missouri, so freakish that doctors told him if he underwent surgery to repair it, the procedure would be named for him like a latter-day Tommy John, shelved him for most of LSU’s lost season 2020 campaign.

Stunningly, those would be the only three LSU games Brennan would ever start. He was vying for the No. 1 job again this preseason when he broke his left (non-throwing) arm in a fishing accident, effectively handing the job to Max Johnson before their duel had a chance to reach a proper conclusion.

There was once hope Brennan would be back by this week, in time for the Alabama game. But coach Ed Orgeron revealed Monday that Brennan was also battling some knee trouble and implied he would probably never be ready to play this season.

Why is Brennan leaving now? Perhaps he believes a change of venue will bring better fortunes. That the football demons that have cursed him to this point won’t be able to triangulate his position on another campus. More likely, of course, he looks at the quarterback room topped by Johnson — who has now started three times as many games (10) as Brennan did — followed by Garrett Nussmeier and sees a rugged climb to regain the starting slot. The prospect of having to do that under a new coaching staff, one which may or may not value Brennan’s skills, was too big a gamble.

Maybe he could have been LSU’s starter under Coach TBD (don’t read anything into the letters of that acronym, folks). But enough was enough. Too much scar tissue at LSU. Too many disappointments. Now at least perhaps the odds are finally going to tilt to Brennan’s side of the ledger.

"I look forward to what is next and finding the best fit to help me achieve my dream of being an NFL quarterback,” Brennan wrote on social media.

Though we now know he was never likely to play, an already paper-thin LSU team seems even thinner at its most critical position. Not that LSU’s season is at a critical juncture now that Orgeron has been fired, but even the Tigers’ shaky bowl hopes will perhaps take a mortal hit if Johnson (banged up against Ole Miss but now supposedly healthier after the open date) goes down. Maybe Brennan could have been pressed into emergency duty in such a situation, but that prospect has also evaporated.

It would be easier, perhaps, if there was someone to blame. That LSU’s coaches did not give Brennan a fair shot. Or that his injuries were someone else’s fault — a cheap shot at Missouri, or a careless driver mishandling a boat that made a bee line for Brennan’s broken arm.

But none of that is true. What is true is that though he hardly ever played, Brennan unfortunately has come to embody LSU’s struggles in the post-Burrow era.

All the promise.

All the pain.

And, in the end, a new start.

