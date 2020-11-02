LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he's not certain if starting quarterback Myles Brennan will recover from his injury in time for the football team's game against Alabama on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior has missed two straight games with an abdominal injury, and LSU (2-3) suffered its biggest loss in over two decades against Auburn on Saturday without him.
True freshman TJ Finley struggled in his second career start, turning the ball over three times in a 48-11 loss — the largest losing margin for the Tigers program since 1996.
The LSU offense was stagnant throughout the game, and it became clear that the Tigers may need Brennan back more than ever as the No. 2 Crimson Tide (6-0) prepare for their trip to Louisiana.
Brennan has not yet practiced fully with LSU since his injury, and Orgeron said he'd attempt to see just how much he can do in practice today. Orgeron has said Brennan has been working to get back his rotation, and that the injury was going to take an unspecific amount of time to heal.
“We’re gonna throw the ball with him a little bit today," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "He’s going to try to get into the offense, see what he can do. He’s not ready yet. It’s day by day, and I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for the Alabama game. I think we’ll know a little bit more next week. We’re going to try to let him do a couple of things today, see how can do it.”
While Brennan is still questionable to play, a quarterback battle has re-opened on campus. Orgeron said they expected Finley to take another step against Auburn, and "obviously he didn't."
Finley was 13-of-24 passing for 143 yards and two interceptions. Both interceptions led to Auburn touchdowns, and Finley lost the football on a sack fumble that was returned for another score.
True freshman Max Johnson entered the game for good after Finley's second interception — a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant. Johnson finished the game 15-of-24 passing for 172 yards and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte to set the final score.
"Hopefully, Myles is ready," Orgeron said. "If not, I'll have them compete and see who practices better and we'll see what happens. If TJ would have played well, obviously he'd have it locked up. But he didn't, and Max went in there and did a good job, so yeah, it's an open competition."