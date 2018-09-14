AuburnLSU bf 1282.jpg (copy)
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (84) reaches across the goal line to score LSU's first touchdown during its game against Auburn on Sept. 24, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

LSU at Auburn, Sept. 15, Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS

Friday, September 14

2:35 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport

3:35 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight

4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Montgomery, Ala.

5:05 p.m. — Team arrives at Renaissance Hotel (Montgomery, Ala.)

Saturday, September 15

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Auburn campus

  • (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

11:55 a.m. — Team departs hotel for Jordan-Hare Stadium

12:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Bayonne at Southshore (940 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808)

  • (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

12:30 p.m.  — Gates at Jordan-Hare Stadium open

12:55 p.m. — Team arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium (LSU locker room located on north side of stadium)

1 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Jordan-Hare Stadium (Gate 1 on northeast section of stadium)

2 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Jordan-Hare Stadium

2:22 p.m. — Eagle Flight in Jordan-Hare Stadium

2:31 p.m. — National Anthem/F-16 Flyover

2:33:30 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss

2:35:40 p.m. — LSU takes the field

2:36:30 p.m. — Coin toss

2:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on CBS

