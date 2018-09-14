LSU at Auburn, Sept. 15, Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS
Friday, September 14
2:35 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
3:35 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Montgomery, Ala.
5:05 p.m. — Team arrives at Renaissance Hotel (Montgomery, Ala.)
Saturday, September 15
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Auburn campus
- (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
11:55 a.m. — Team departs hotel for Jordan-Hare Stadium
12:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Bayonne at Southshore (940 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808)
- (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
12:30 p.m. — Gates at Jordan-Hare Stadium open
12:55 p.m. — Team arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium (LSU locker room located on north side of stadium)
1 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Jordan-Hare Stadium (Gate 1 on northeast section of stadium)
2 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Jordan-Hare Stadium
- (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush on www.LSUsports.net/live)
2:22 p.m. — Eagle Flight in Jordan-Hare Stadium
2:31 p.m. — National Anthem/F-16 Flyover
2:33:30 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss
2:35:40 p.m. — LSU takes the field
2:36:30 p.m. — Coin toss
2:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on CBS