Ja'Marr Chase was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Monday.
The award, eligible for any player who catches passes, is given to the nation's top receiver. CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma and Michael Pittman Jr. from USC joined Chase as finalists.
The winner will be announced Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. ESPN will broadcast the presentation, which is part of The Home Depot College Football Awards show.
LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson was a semifinalist for honor.
Chase, a sophomore, has 63 receptions this season for 1,260 yards, an average of 20 yards per catch. He did not play in one game, but Chase has 15 touchdowns, breaking the LSU single-season record for touchdown catches.
Chase, who has more than 120 yards receiving in each of the last four games, leads the nation in receiving yards per game with 126. He is tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the country, and his total yardage ranks third.
Lamb ranks 13th in the country in yards per game with 99.9. He has caught 14 touchdowns on 46 receptions, giving him an average 21.72 yards per catch, the third-highest average in the nation.
Pittman is second in the country in receptions with 95. He has 1,222 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has averaged 101.8 yards per game.