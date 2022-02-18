Eye on the Madness

This is our fifth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated every Friday through the remainder of the season.

LSU improved two spots to No. 17 in Friday’s NCAA NET rankings Friday morning following Thursday’s 71-59 win at Mississippi State (NET: 53). The Tigers host Florida (20-6, 10-3 SEC; NET: 41) at 3 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network in a battle of two of the three teams tied for second in the SEC standings (Tennessee is the other). LSU then hosts Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday (SECNetwork+) in its regular-season home finale before wrapping up Feb. 27 at Tennessee (1 p.m., SEC Network or ESPN2).

LSU’s NCAA projections

NCAA selection committee top 16 preview: 4 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 10)

Charlie Crème, ESPN: 4 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 18)

Autumn Johnson, NCAA.com: 3 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 15)

CollegeSportsMadness.com: 3 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 14)

RealTimeRPI.com: 5 seed, regional not specified (Feb. 11)

LSU’s ‘nitty gritty’

The NCAA generates what it calls a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 22-4, 10-3 SEC

NET ranking: 17

Strength of schedule (SOS): 42

Non-conference SOS: 154

Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Quadrant 2 record: 5-2

Quadrant 3 record: 6-0

Quadrant 4 record: 8-0

AP poll (Feb. 14): 11

USA Today coaches’ poll (Feb. 15): 12

NCAA Tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 16-17: First Four games

March 18-19: First round

March 20-21: Second round

March 25-26: Regional semifinals (Sweet 16)

March 27-28: Regional finals (Elite 8)

April 1: Women’s Final Four national semifinals

April 3: National championship game

NCAA Tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 16-17: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 18 and 20: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 19 and 21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 25 and 27 or March 26 and 28:

Bridgeport regional: Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)

Greensboro regional: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Spokane regional: Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

Wichita regional: Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena)

Women’s Final Four

April 1 and 3: Minneapolis (Target Center)