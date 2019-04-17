As the Southeastern Conference softball postseason draws nearer, every league series becomes a postseason game. That’s how LSU sees it going into this weekend’s three-game set at Arkansas.
No. 9/6 LSU (36-9, 13-5) is percentage points behind Alabama for first place in the SEC in taking on the No. 19/25 Razorbacks (32-14, 6-9) who are in 10th place.
“We have to continue to work hard, focus on details and not get complacent,” LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez said. “Things can change in the blink of an eye. Arkansas has been struggling, but every game in the SEC is like a postseason game. We have to treat them like they’re the best in the SEC and take care of business.”
LSU’s place in the standings hasn’t come easy. The Tigers have won all six of their conference series but three have come after dropping the opening game. The latest was last weekend at home against Kentucky. LSU didn’t clinch that series until the sixth inning of the final game on a two-run homer by Shemiah Sanchez.
“Every weekend you expect that in the SEC,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Every team can beat you. They have a great offense and two very solid pitchers Mary Haff and Autumn Storms. They’ve had great careers and are having great years. We’ll have to figure out how to beat them both.”
Pitching is the Razorbacks’ strength. Storms is 17-5 with a 1.72 earned run average while Haff is 15-9 with a 2.08 ERA. They’ve combined for 20 complete games, nine shutouts and six saves. Haff is second in the SEC with 159 strikeouts and Storms third with 144.
At the plate, the Razorbacks are led by Hannah McEwen with a .362 average and Danielle Gibson with 10 homers. The Razorbacks are last in fielding with a .950 percentage and a league-high 65 errors.
LSU is still the league’s top hitting team with a .332 average but managed only 12 runs against Kentucky. The Tigers should have a healthy Amanda Sanchez back at third base after she missed last Friday’s series opener, a 3-2 loss to Kentucky, because of back spasms. Amanda Sanchez leads LSU with a .450 batting average.
“I’m good, it was just a little hiccup,” Amanda Sanchez said. “I told coach on Friday if I could’ve gone out there, I would have. I just wasn’t feeling good and didn’t want to hurt the team.”
Shemiah Sanchez has been on a tear for LSU with five home runs in the last 10 games. She leads LSU with 15 and needs four more to break the school record set by Bianka Bell in 2015. LSU has hit 61 homers, 20 more than all of last season, and needs five more for the school record set in 2014.
LSU’s pitching is led by Shelby Wickersham, who threw a 5-0 shutout against Kentucky. She’s 10-1 with a team-best 1.76 earned run average.