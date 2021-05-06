AUBURN, Ala. — One hour and 41 minutes before he crushed a triple that solidified LSU’s 8-3 win against Auburn, freshman Tre’ Morgan tripped over first base. He had collected the third of his four hits Thursday night, and he debated trying to take second base. Instead, he tumbled over the bag. Morgan crumpled to the ground.
The last thing LSU could afford to lose as it tries surging toward the NCAA tournament was Morgan. He has become one of the Tigers’ best players, a first baseman who has saved countless errors with his footwork around the bag and a hitter who looks nothing like someone going through the Southeastern Conference for the first time.
As Morgan knelt near first base, coach Paul Mainieri and athletic trainer Cory Couture rushed out to him. They talked for a couple minutes. Morgan stretched. He jogged down the foul line, shaking out a limp. Then he stayed in the game.
Three innings later, LSU led 5-3 in the eighth. Morgan approached the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. He drove the third pitch of the at-bat deep into right-center field. The ball collided against the wall. Two runs scored. Morgan sprinted toward third base. The throw in hit him in the back as he began his slide. Morgan had recorded his fourth triple this season. He pumped his arms.
Morgan finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs, one run and a stolen base. He raised his batting average to .363, a team-high. As Morgan led the offensive effort, LSU (28-17, 8-14 SEC) won the first game of the weekend series at Hitchcock Field.
Locked in a scoreless tie after two innings, sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo hit a leadoff double, his second extra-base hit in as many games. Milazzo soon reached third, and when Dylan Crews hit a weak ground ball toward Auburn third baseman Rankin Woley, Milazzo made him second-guess the play by taking a few steps toward home plate.
As Milazzo retreated to third, Crews reached safely, loading the bases. Milazzo scored on a hit batter, then Cade Doughty singled and Giovanni DiGiacomo knocked a sacrifice fly. LSU pulled ahead 3-0, but it missed an opportunity for more as Jordan Thompson grounded into a double play.
Auburn (19-22, 5-17) slowly chipped away at LSU’s lead. Marceaux allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the third after shortstop Ryan Bliss doubled. Later, after LSU tacked on another run from Drew Bianco’s two-out single in the sixth, Auburn right fielder Steven Williams homered in the bottom of the inning.
LSU held a 4-2 lead entering the seventh. Its bullpen stirred as right-hander Garrett Edwards and left-hander Javen Coleman threw. Marceaux had thrown 96 pitches. He returned to face Auburn one more time.
Marceaux struck out the leadoff hitter for his 11th strikeout of the game. The next batter, catcher Ryan Dyal, homered to center field in a full count. It was Dyal’s second home run this season. It marked the end of Marceaux’s start.
Mainieri signaled for Coleman, who had made one SEC appearance, as Bliss approached the batter’s box. LSU needed two outs. Bliss doubled again. He reached third on a balk, bringing the tying run 90 feet from home plate.
Up walked first baseman Tyler Miller, who had a .340 batting average and 12 home runs. Coleman struck him out on three pitches. Then LSU replaced him with Edwards to face Wooley, a right-handed hitter. Edwards induced a pop-up to end the inning.
With LSU leading by a run, Auburn walked the bases loaded. Milazzo hit a sacrifice fly. Then Morgan smashed his triple, Edwards pitched two more scoreless innings of relief and LSU gained a needed win in the SEC.