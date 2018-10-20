One year ago, Tremont Waters was LSU’s quiet leader.

Soft-spoken and meek, the freshman point guard from Connecticut deferred to the Tigers’ top seniors — Aaron Epps, Duop Reath and Randy Onwuasor — and fell into line with his new teammates most of the time.

Waters was content to let his talent speak volumes on the court, where he became the catalyst for an LSU team that won 18 games and earned an NIT berth in its first season under Will Wade.

LSU’s 5-foot-9, 168-pound dynamo led more with his actions, eventually topping the Tigers in four key categories: Scoring (15.9), assists (6.0), steals (2.0) and minutes (33.0). He led the Southeastern Conference in steals and ranked second in assists to earn a spot on the league's All-Freshman team.

But after putting his name into the NBA draft and then withdrawing to return to school for his sophomore season, Waters will have an expanded role for the Tigers when their season gets underway on Nov. 6 against Southeastern.

“Last year, I was more of a leader with my actions,” Waters said. “This year, I have to lead by example … with my actions and my words.”

For instance, Waters knows he has to be more vocal with a team that has nine scholarships players who’ve never played a minute in an LSU uniform.

Included in that group are four freshmen from the nation’s No. 4-ranked recruiting class Wade and his staff put together. One of them is three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball Ja’vonte Smart, a guard from Scotlandville High.

“I’m trying to tell Ja’vonte things that are going to happen in certain situations, how to manage games,” Waters said. “I’m also telling him what coach Wade is expecting in late-game situations because he’s big on the six-minute game.

“I’m also reminding them it’s not high school any more and it’s a physical league we play in.”

Leadership was one of the bigger takeaways Waters got from sitting down with NBA front-office execs, coaches and scouts during visits he made to Houston, Oklahoma City, Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn last spring.

“I learned a lot and I look at the game differently now,” Waters said. “I know how to play basketball, so they talked a lot about off-the-court stuff. Everything they told me helped me become more humble and told me I have to work hard every day.”

Waters was also told that he had to work on his ball-screen defense and changing his body, with the goal of putting on weight and adding muscle, to have a better shot at making it to the NBA when he’s ready to make the jump.

But the leadership part was just as big, he said, although he’d heard it before.

“My dad had told me I was soft, but I didn’t notice it until I got to college,” Waters said at SEC media days last week. “Hearing coach Wade say it is one thing, but hearing it from NBA coaches is another thing because that’s where I want to be. So why not listen to them?”

While there were some anxious moments waiting to see if Waters would withdraw his name from the draft, which he did just 24 hours before the deadline, Wade said the process was good for his star guard.

“There’s no question in my mind that he benefitted from it, and, as a coach, I’m big on that,” Wade said at SEC media days. “He heard the same things he’s heard from us and other folks, but it was good for him. It narrowed his focus and helped him become the player we all knew he could be.”

As a result, he’s lavished praise on Waters this preseason on what he has been able to do over the summer months and into fall practice.

“He’s much stronger … a lot thicker,” a smiling Wade said. “Tre’s really improved his jump shot and he’s become a really good on-ball defender.

“His leadership has been great. He’s talked to our new guys about what he may have done different from his freshman year if he could have a re-do. That’s a good resource for his teammates.”

Backcourt mate Skylar Mays, a junior, has certainly taken notice — especially when it comes to Waters’ leadership abilities on and off the court.

“When he first got here, he struggled a little bit mentally,” Mays said. “So you can see how he’s grown as a man, as a young man, and as a leader for us. He’s more vocal now."

On Wednesday, Waters was voted a first-team preseason All-SEC pick. He and Arkansas' Daniel Gafford were the only sophomores on the first team.

“There’s no doubt he’s a focal player for us on both sides of the ball,” Mays said. “It’s great to see him make the jump he’s made. We’re all excited for the season he’s going to have.”