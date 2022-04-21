Ed Orgeron won a national championship on his third of five seasons as LSU's head coach, and he believes that's a standard that will apply to new head coach Brian Kelly.
Orgeron was asked this week during a radio interview on 1010XL in Jacksonville, Florida, as to whether he believes Kelly would be considered a "failure" at LSU if he doesn't win a national title.
“I know that’s the expectation at LSU,” Orgeron said of a national title. “They want it now. You ought to be able to do that LSU. They gave me three years, which was very fair. They gave us the time to build a football team and look what happened."
In talent-rich Louisiana, Orgeron believes Kelly will have everything he needs to compete for championships.
"It’s a great state, Louisiana," Orgeron said. "It’s not like Florida with FSU, Florida and Miami fighting for the top players. It’s LSU. You should get the top players. They have a great tradition.
"You should win the national championship. You’re not going to win it every year, but you should, in three years, be able to do it.”
Orgeron, who had the interim tag removed from his title as LSU head coach in November of 2016, is currently out of coaching after he agreed to step down following a 6-6 season in 2021. He has left open the possibility of eventually returning to coaching.
Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame, where he was 92-39 in 12 seasons, to replace Orgeron in November.