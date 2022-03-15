Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth has decided to bring his lengthy and successful NFL career to an end.
The LSU product announced Tuesday that he is retiring after playing a key role in helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI - the second in franchise history.
The 40-year-old Whitworth played 16 seasons in the NFL. His first 11 seasons were played with the Cincinnati Bengals and the last five were spent with the Rams.
"To me, when I think of the journey and all the people that hav ebeen involved. I think that's what I really think of most," Whitworth said Tuesday in a video statement. "I don't think of the trophies or the championships. i think of the people."
Whitworth's final season as a pro had to be his most enjoyable, considering he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year prior to winning the Super Bowl.
The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Whitworth was named to the Pro Bowl four times and made First-Team All-Pro Twice (2015 and 2017). He also received the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award in 2019.
At LSU, the Monroe native was named First-Team All-SEC twice in 2004 and 2005. In 2003, he was part of the LSU squad that won the 2003 BCS national title under Nick Saban.