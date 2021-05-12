The word for the day is mud.
Muddy and soggy conditions from three days of heavy rain led to the NCAA women’s golf regional hosted by LSU at the University Club being canceled before the first ball was even struck.
Muddied as well was the reasoning by the NCAA representatives on site running the regional.
And a bunch of frustrated and angry players, coaches and parents participating in the regional — especially of those whose teams or players didn’t advance from here to the NCAA championships — were slinging mud after the decision.
Some of that, not surprisingly, landed on LSU.
First of all, the clear facts.
The NCAA regional was scheduled for Monday-Wednesday at the U-Club. Play did not begin Monday because of weather. It did not begin Tuesday because of weather. Finally, around noon Wednesday, the decision was made not to start at all. The NCAA Division I golf host operations manual (quite a mouthful) plainly states, without much explanation, that regional “play will not extend past Wednesday.”
So, per the rules, the top six seeded teams going into the 18-team regional, plus the top three golfers whose teams did not advance, move on to the NCAA championships. That will be May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, where rain thankfully should not be a factor.
The teams advancing, in order of seed, are LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama. The three players moving on are Houston’s Karen Fredgaard, Miami’s Nataliya Guseva and Sam Houston’s Hanna Alberto.
For LSU women’s coach Garrett Runion, it was an awkward position to be in.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to go to the national championship and continue our season. We just didn’t see it happening this way.”
For most of the teams and players, their dream of advancing to the national tournament, even if it was a long shot, was denied. Naturally, the decision brought out some strong emotions.
According to a video someone made that was tweeted by Golfweek, Farleigh Dickinson athletic director Greg Hurlbut, one of six members of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee and the NCAA rep in charge of the regional, came down the back steps of the U-Club clubhouse and told the teams of the decision to scrap the event.
“Even though the course is playable, it is not playable at a championship level,” Hurlbut said.
“It’s a heartwrenching decision we had to make.”
Here’s the scene in Baton Rouge when officials canceled NCAA Regionals without one single shot being played over the course of three days. pic.twitter.com/JtchPN9zlt— Golfweek (@golfweek) May 12, 2021
After three frustrating days of waiting, players and coaches howled with obvious displeasure.
“If it's playable, why not let the players play?” someone yelled from off camera.
“Are you serious?” asked someone else.
“You should be ashamed of yourselves!” yelled a third person as Hurlbut and the rest of the tournament organizers headed back inside.
It is important to understand that when a school like LSU offers to host an NCAA event, it cedes control of its ballpark, track, arena, course or court to the NCAA. All LSU could do was provide the venue and the manpower needed to make it work.
Somehow, not a shot was played despite windows over the past three days, including Wednesday afternoon, when it was not raining. Were there serious problems on the course? Yes, like a huge pond of standing water in the landing area on the seventh fairway. But the general opinion I gathered from folks at the regional was that at least 18 holes could have been played Wednesday.
Naturally, though, when folks were done bashing the NCAA they started in on LSU. Houston coach Gerrod Chadwell told Golfweek: “This place (the University Club) has zero business hosting another regional.”
Sarah Byrne, a player for Miami, wondered why the LSU men’s golf team was allowed to practice at the U-Club’s driving range while regional players could not (fair question).
Purdue golfer Inez Wanamarta told Golfweek it was the most poorly managed tournament she’s ever been part of and was disappointed by the lack of communication from the NCAA committee, a popular sentiment.
Comments like Chadwell’s made in the heat of the moment are regrettable but understandable. What is not OK is this mess reflects badly on LSU and hampers its efforts to host future regionals.
LSU has hosted several NCAA women’s and men’s regionals over the years without major incident. Former LSU coach Buddy Alexander, then the coach at Florida, sent a letter to LSU men’s coach Chuck Winstead after a 2013 men’s regional at the U-Club, calling it the best run regional he’d ever attended.
Judging by the number of volunteers swarming over the grounds Wednesday as the tournament broke up, it’s hard to believe LSU’s standards have devolved that much over the past eight years.
The LSU men are expected to host another regional in 2024. Hopefully, the LSU women will get another chance soon after. When those days come, prayers for clear weather and clear heads could be what’s needed most.