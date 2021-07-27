Want to know why Texas and Oklahoma are really leaving the Big less-than-12 for the Southeastern Conference?
You have to look no further than a now painfully nearsighted statement by its soon-to-be unemployed commissioner, Bob Bowlsby.
At Big 12 media days on July 14, Bowlsby strode self-confidently to the podium on the floor of massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jerry Jones’ football palace in the beating heart of Big 12 country, and actually said this:
“Conference alignment is always at the discretion of the conferences. But you have to remember, the last time around, the last round of conference realignments was all driven by cable households, and we find ourselves now in a rapidly shrinking cable environment.
“That motivation is essentially gone. The cable universe has shrunk 20 million households already. It’s going to continue to shrink as we migrate to digital consumption and streaming. And so, a lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there.
“It’s not one of the things that keeps me up at night.”
As those words were leaving Bowlsby’s lips, Texas and Oklahoma were close to consummating a deal with the SEC that reportedly started with backchannel conversations a year ago.
A. Year. Ago.
Texas and Oklahoma decided that long ago they should start searching around for a conference that was part of the future, not the past. That was forward thinking, not burying its head in the proverbial sand chanting, “Realignment isn’t real … realignment isn’t real … realignment isn’t real” like a spell that would ward off evil spirits.
Texas and OU wanted out before the Big 12 — doomed from the start when it was melded together from parts of the old Southwest Conference and the Big 8 by inequal revenue distribution — collapsed from its own dead weight.
So they found a home that, with their help, is on the verge of becoming college athletics’ first superconference. A superconference that will be poised to respond to whatever tectonic plate shifts are coming next in college athletics. And there will be more shifts to come. Some foresee there one day being an NFL-like league of the top college football powers with 30 or 40 or 60 schools.
You don’t want to be in the wrong spot when those mega-shifts start happening.
Late last year when the SEC announced its pending new mega-TV rights deal with ESPN — 10 years reportedly worth $3 billion starting in 2024 — the Big 12 hired a media consulting group. Those consultants told the Big 12 membership that TV networks (ESPN and Fox are the Big 12’s current partners) were unwilling to open negotiations with the league for a new deal once its contracts expire in 2025.
Translation: We want to let things play out and figure out how much you’re really worth.
Now the SEC’s ESPN deal may need reconfiguring if the league’s presidents and chancellors approve the annexation of Texas and Oklahoma, which they are sure to do. A meeting to at least discuss the topic is set for Thursday, though a vote is possible.
It will take an 11-3 margin of current SEC members to welcome the Longhorns and Sooners into the fold. It is likely to be at least 13-1, with a steaming mad Texas A&M the lone holdout. Then again, the Aggies may be cajoled into making it 14-0. Certainly there is no indication LSU, nor anyone else in the league, are looming as potential holdouts.
There are some whispers that Texas A&M, along with Missouri and former Big 12 cohort Nebraska which is now in the Big Ten, could return to the Big less-than-12. I don’t know about Nebraska, but A&M and Mizzou aren’t going anywhere. A Texas Longhorn may soon be grazing on SEC pastures, but the grass is definitely not greener in the league the Aggies left a decade ago.
As for LSU, the school and its athletic program should look to parlay this expansion into something positive. We’re talking more equitable football scheduling and/or divisions. Hopefully when Texas and Oklahoma come in, the tradition of a single permanent cross-divisional opponent will be on its way out, whether there are two eight-team SEC divisions, four-team pods or no divisions at all.
Now that the SEC is poaching Texas and Oklahoma, the conference may need a bigger venue for its media days. After going to Atlanta and Nashville the next two years, Sankey should call Jerry Jones about the rental fee on AT&T Stadium.
Being an Arkansas alum, Jones is likely to give the SEC good terms.
For sure the Big 12 won’t be needing such an expansive space much longer.