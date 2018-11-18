A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Texas A&M Aggies ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 33-20-3
LAST MEETING: LSU 45, Texas A&M 21 (Nov. 25, 2017 in Baton Rouge)
On Texas A&M
RECORD: 7-4 (4-3 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Auburn 28-24, defeated Ole Miss 38-24, defeated UAB 41-20
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Kelln Mond, running back Trayveon Williams, tight end Jace Sternberger
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Middle linebacker Otaro Alaka, DE Landis Durham, DE Kingsley Keke
RUMBLINGS: In its first season under Jimbo Fisher, A&M needs one more victory to top its win of a year ago. While they'll get another shot to get it in a bowl, they'd love to do it against LSU, who they haven't beaten in six tries since joining the SEC in 2012.
ON THE AGGIES OFFENSE
Even though Mond has settled in as the fulltime starter and has had a nice season, the offense really goes when Williams is in gear. He ranks third in the FBS with 1,326 rushing yards and shares the SEC lead with LSU's Nick Brossette with 13 rushing TDs.
ON THE AGGIES DEFENSE
While they rank around the middle of the SEC pack in most defensive categories, they give up just 82.8 yards per game to rank second nationally and have allowed only 10 rushing TDs. They have just eight takeaways, however, to rank 125th out of 129 FBS teams.
Sheldon Mickles