Trayveon Williams
Buy Now

After a rough year in 2017, Texas A&M junior running back Trayveon Williams is the SEC's leading rusher and is third in the FBS with 1,326 yards and 13 TDs heading into Saturday night's collision with LSU's stout defense.

 Danny Moloshok

A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Texas A&M Aggies ...

The basics

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 33-20-3

LAST MEETING: LSU 45, Texas A&M 21 (Nov. 25, 2017 in Baton Rouge)

On Texas A&M

RECORD: 7-4 (4-3 Southeastern Conference)

RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Auburn 28-24, defeated Ole Miss 38-24, defeated UAB 41-20

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Kelln Mond, running back Trayveon Williams, tight end Jace Sternberger

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Middle linebacker Otaro Alaka, DE Landis Durham, DE Kingsley Keke

RUMBLINGS: In its first season under Jimbo Fisher, A&M needs one more victory to top its win of a year ago. While they'll get another shot to get it in a bowl, they'd love to do it against LSU, who they haven't beaten in six tries since joining the SEC in 2012.

ON THE AGGIES OFFENSE

Even though Mond has settled in as the fulltime starter and has had a nice season, the offense really goes when Williams is in gear. He ranks third in the FBS with 1,326 rushing yards and shares the SEC lead with LSU's Nick Brossette with 13 rushing TDs.

ON THE AGGIES DEFENSE

While they rank around the middle of the SEC pack in most defensive categories, they give up just 82.8 yards per game to rank second nationally and have allowed only 10 rushing TDs. They have just eight takeaways, however, to rank 125th out of 129 FBS teams.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments