Minutes after his weekly radio show ended Wednesday night, Will Wade hustled home to sit in front of his television to take a long look at a team that hadn’t played in 18 days.
Scouting basketball teams has been a biugger challenge this season with teams playing fewer games because of the pandemic, but Wade was especially eager to see Florida go against Vanderbilt in its Southeastern Conference opener.
Florida didn’t play its first game until Dec. 2, then had to pause 10 days later when star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed in the first half of a matchup with Florida State.
The good news is Johnson, who was reported to have suffered from acute myocarditis, recovered enough after a lengthy hospital stay to rejoin his teammates this week as a coach and scout.
Unfortunately for Florida, Johnson, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, won’t be on the court when it hosts LSU at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game to be televised nationally by CBS.
Speaking on the SEC coaches’ teleconference Monday, Wade expressed how frightening it was to see Johnson, a 6-foot-5 forward, collapse in a game he was watching on live TV.
“Certainly, what happened with Johnson shook everybody,” Wade said. “It shook our players, it shook our staff.
“I actually had something similar happen to a player in practice when I was at Chattanooga. It took us two or three months to find a specialist that could figure out what was going on.”
Because Florida coach Mike White stayed close to Johnson while he was hospitalized, first in Tallahassee and then in Gainesville, the Gators postponed their next four games.
That left Wade with a small sample size of game tape to analyze before Florida, which has won four of six games with LSU since Wade arrived in 2017, went to Vanderbilt and came away with a 91-72 victory.
“They’ve been a major thorn in our side since we’ve been here,” Wade said. “They do a great job defensively. They pressure and play a little bit faster pace this year; they’re giving a little bit more freedom on offense for those guards and those guys.
“So it’ll be a challenge for us … we’ve got to find some creases and find a way to score.”
Scoring hasn’t been a problem for LSU (6-1, 1-0 SEC) or Florida (4-1, 1-0 SEC).
The Tigers rank second in the SEC and are 16th nationally at 86.9 points per game, while Florida is third in the conference (82.8).
Much of that is due to the fact that LSU leads the league in overall field-goal accuracy (51.2%), 3-point shooting (38.9%) and free throws (78.2%).
Florida is second in the SEC in field-goal accuracy at 50.7% after knocking down 61.8% of its shots vs. Vanderbilt.
“They were very, very sharp (at Vanderbilt),” Wade said. “They looked very crisp, they looked inspired.”
Even without Johnson, who went for 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in an 81-66 blowout of LSU in Gainesville last Feb. 26, Florida has capable weapons.
Tre Mann, a 6-5 guard, averages 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, while 6-5 guard Scottie Lewis gets 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Lewis has a knack for getting to the free-throw line and has more makes from the charity stripe with 22 to 19 field goals made in five games.
Wade mentioned that Lewis is one of Florida’s top defenders and likely will draw the assignment of guarding LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, whose 24.1 scoring average is tied for third nationally.
Thomas poured in career-highs in the past two games, getting 29 in a win over Nicholls State on Saturday and coming back three nights later for 32 in a 77-54 victory over Texas A&M.
“Scottie is a very good defender; I think he and (Alabama’s) Herb Jones are two of the league’s best defenders,” Wade said. “Lewis is long, he probably has a 7-foot wingspan, and they use him in a lot of different ways.
“He’s very, very athletic. They put him on Skylar Mays over there last year and he held Skylar to three points. He’s a lockdown defender.”
Wade noted White had Lewis on Vanderbilt’s high-scoring guard, Scotty Pippen Jr., on Wednesday night. Pippen, who averages 22.6 points a game, was held to 18 on a 6-of-16 shooting night.
“This is a different matchup than (Thomas) is used to,” Wade said, “so we’re going to need to adjust."